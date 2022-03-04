In the age of Uber, this Pahrump taxi service goes ‘beyond transportation’

You may have noticed the taxis at grocery stores and shopping centers in Pahrump.

Adam Forander, a U.S. Army veteran and Integrity Taxi driver. Half of the company's six drivers are veterans. (Faye Burdzinski/Pahrump Valley Times)

Lucy Allen, a dispatcher and accountant at Integrity Taxi, takes calls at her desk in Pahrump. (Faye Burdzinski/Pahrump Valley Times)

Call 775-751-1111 and a driver will pick you up from your home, and drop you at your shopping destination. About half an hour before you’re finished, simply call the number again to coordinate the return trip.

Integrity Taxi will get you where you need to go.

Since December of 2013, Integrity has served the Pahrump community with pride and careful attention to detail. Its Samsara GPS system allows the dispatcher on duty to track each taxi in real time, predicting its arrival time with precision.

“We are what our slogan says: safe, reliable, and fun,” said Lucy Allen, an accountant for the company, who also serves as one of two dispatchers. “But it goes beyond transportation. Pahrump is our community.”

Allen often recognizes the voice of her regulars on the phone.

She helps keep the business running seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., along with General Manager Jennifer Stauffer and six taxi drivers.

Integrity needed to cut operational hours at the outbreak of the pandemic, Allen said, but the company hopes to soon revert back to its pre-pandemic 24/7 schedule. Rides can still be arranged outside of posted operational hours by calling in advance.

If your plane is scheduled to take off at midnight in Las Vegas, Integrity will get you to the airport on time. If your Pahrump work shift ends at 3 a.m., Integrity will be there to pick you up and take you home.

Costs

Metered fees will get you from Point A to Point B — anywhere in Pahrump — often at less than $10 each way. The flat fee from Pahrump to Harry Reid International Airport is $123.60. Other destinations within Las Vegas are by meter, and will run between $145 to $200. A dispatcher will give you a quote before you commit to the ride.

Busy days are the first and third of any month, Allen said, when Social Security and food stamp recipients receive benefits. Plan on longer delays on those dates, she said.

The transportation service is regulated and permitted through the Nevada Transportation Authority, which conducts background and safety-record checks on its drivers. Half of them are U.S. veterans — all are courteous and professional, personable and fun.

Last weekend, I called for a ride from Ian Deutch Memorial Park, and driver Matt Forander arrived to pick me up 8 minutes after I hung up with Allen.

The cost for the 2.5-mile trip home was $6.