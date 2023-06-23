81°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Inaugural Helen Keller Days raises $3,100

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
June 23, 2023 - 7:00 am
 
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Inaugural Helen Keller Days took place inside the Artesi ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Inaugural Helen Keller Days took place inside the Artesia Community Center this month, drawing a sizeable crowd for an afternoon of fundraising for the local chapter of the Federation of the Blind.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Southern Nye County Chapter of the Federation of the Blind m ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Southern Nye County Chapter of the Federation of the Blind member Dolores Joyner, right, stands with a guest speaker at the Inaugural Helen Keller Days.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Helen Keller Days attendees are pictured at the Sunflower Fa ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Helen Keller Days attendees are pictured at the Sunflower Fashion pop-up boutique.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Sunflower Fashions provided the clothing for the fashion sho ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Sunflower Fashions provided the clothing for the fashion show at Helen Keller Days and even donated a portion of the proceeds from sales made at its pop-up store that afternoon.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times There were a variety of baskets for the raffle at Helen Kell ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times There were a variety of baskets for the raffle at Helen Keller Days.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Helen Keller Days silent auction included several carved ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Helen Keller Days silent auction included several carved pieces such as the one shown here, donated by Ron Gonsalves.

The Southern Nye County Chapter of the Federation of the Blind held its inaugural fundraiser this past weekend and organizers were thrilled with the results of Helen Keller Days.

“We feel for our first event, it was very successful,” a delighted Ellie Wilshusen told the Pahrump Valley Times. “We have had so many positive comments!”

Held Saturday, June 17 at the Artesia Community Center, Helen Keller Days kicked off at 11 a.m. with lunch and entertainment before moving into guest speakers, raffles, the silent auction and a fabulous fashion show to stimulate all of the attendees’ senses. Wilshusen said she and her fellow chapter members weren’t sure how the fundraiser would turn out but with a crowd of around 90 supportive attendees, they managed to bring in $3,100.

“Our goal from this event is to help with transportation so people can get out and start living their lives,” Wilshusen detailed. “We also provide education and resources to help the visually impaired and blind maintain independence and to promote the vocational, cultural and social advancement of the blind. Hopefully, we can make life better for the blind and visually impaired.”

She noted that little by little, awareness of the Southern Nye County Chapter of the Federation of the Blind is increasing but it can be difficult to engage the blind and visually impaired. “They don’t get out a lot, they aren’t out in the community a lot,” she explained. That is why is it imperative to spread the word, so that those who know someone who is blind can learn about programs like the Federation of the Blind and share that information.

“Here in our community we have a lot of people with different types of blindness,” a guest speaker told attendees Saturday afternoon, noting that her own blindness, in a single eye, was caused by an injury when she was in the U.S. Navy. “One of the things I have learned about being blind is, these people have done some miraculous things!”

Indeed, there are many notable people that spring to mind with ease, such as the event’s namesake Helen Keller, singer-songwriters Ray Charles and Stevie Wonder, the inventor of the Braille writing system Louis Braille and abolitionist Harriet Tubman. This stands to illustrate that just because a person may not have sight does not mean they have to accept limitations, which is exactly what the Federation of the Blind is all about.

“Thank you to all who helped make this possible,” Wilshusen said. “Especially to Rev’s on Tour, the caterer who provided all of the delicious meals free of charge. We thank you so so much! And to those who contributed to the silent auction, including Ron Gonsalves, who provided the beautiful carvings, Alice Saitta, who provided the ‘Under the Sea’ table by Jeannie Rose King and the Nevada Silver Tappers and Ms. Senior Golden Years. who provided beautiful gift baskets.

The Pahrump Valley High School Key Club played a vital role, too, setting up, serving the meals and then tearing down after all was done. “The Key Club did an awesome job!” Wilshusen raved. “We appreciate them all so much.”

Bringing some tunes to the event was DJ Martin Caperton and the Nevada Silver Tappers took to the spotlight for some fancy footwork to entertain the crowd. Patti Vitz with Sunflower Fashions, who provided the outfits for the fashion show, had her pop-up boutique on site as well, which was a popular attraction for many of the ladies in attendance that afternoon.

“Thanks to all of them, and to Estate Auctions 411, for the generous donation of two tables at the event!” Wilshusen concluded.

The Southern Nye County Chapter of the Federation of the Blind meets the second Wednesday of each month at 12:30 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center, 1370 W. Basin Avenue. For more information contact Dolores Joyner at 775-727-0473.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Screenshot Town Hall Meeting
TOWN HALL: Hafen won’t back down on his political priorities
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

District 36 Assemblyman Gregory Hafen II, R-Pahrump, returned home from Carson City this week and told constituents at a virtual town hall meeting that he’ll continue to push for voter-ID laws, solar farm regulations, and that he’ll fight against tax breaks for large energy projects that primarily benefit Californians.

Nye County Detention Center Fidel Betancourt-Maldonado
Pahrump business claims worker embezzled $200k
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump man is under arrest after allegedly embezzling funds from his employer for more than seven years, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County facilities will not undergo assessment for staff ...
County shelves plan to study strains on staff facilities — for now
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With hundreds of workers in its various department and the expectation that staffing levels will increase in the coming years, Nye County Assistant Manager Lorina Dellinger recently requested that the county embark on a project to determine how best to house them. Despite the evident support from the director of Nye County Facility Operations, however, the request met with resistance from commissioners Donna Cox and Ron Boskovich, both of whom expressed concerns with the timing and potential cost of the project.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Residents gathered at the corner of Highways 160 and 372 in ...
Trump supporters rally in Pahrump after 2nd indictment
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

A group of Trump-backers rallied at the corner of highways 160 and 372 in Pahrump on Saturday. Their theme: “Are you fed up yet with what is happening to our country?”

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times file
New library kiosk may have the answers to your legal questions
Staff Report

The new state project aims to address the digital divide which disproportionately affects communities — especially seniors — which lack the means to use technology to access the legal system.

Klim Miro (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
Man who shot at police near California border facing 5 years, hefty fine
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

A man charged in connection to a shootout with law enforcement near the California border just west of Pahrump in April 2022 will be sentenced later this summer, after entering an Alford guilty plea earlier this week.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Provided in the Nye County Water District's website, this m ...
Water board rejects study of utility expansion
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With it common knowledge that Pahrump’s water resources are strained, the Nye County Water District has been looking into a variety of solutions to the problem but it is now clear that expansion of local water utility infrastructure will not be one of them.

Warren Shillingburg (Nye County School District)
Nye County school shakeup continues, interim leader selected
By Christian Casale Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The changes on the school board come after months of back and forth between the board and Superintendent Warren Shillingburg after the board extended his contract in December.