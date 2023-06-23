Inaugural Helen Keller Days raises $3,100

T he Southern Nye County Chapter of the Federation of the Blind held its inaugural fundraiser this past weekend and organizers were thrilled with the results of Helen Keller Days.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Inaugural Helen Keller Days took place inside the Artesia Community Center this month, drawing a sizeable crowd for an afternoon of fundraising for the local chapter of the Federation of the Blind.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Southern Nye County Chapter of the Federation of the Blind member Dolores Joyner, right, stands with a guest speaker at the Inaugural Helen Keller Days.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Helen Keller Days attendees are pictured at the Sunflower Fashion pop-up boutique.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Sunflower Fashions provided the clothing for the fashion show at Helen Keller Days and even donated a portion of the proceeds from sales made at its pop-up store that afternoon.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times There were a variety of baskets for the raffle at Helen Keller Days.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Helen Keller Days silent auction included several carved pieces such as the one shown here, donated by Ron Gonsalves.

The Southern Nye County Chapter of the Federation of the Blind held its inaugural fundraiser this past weekend and organizers were thrilled with the results of Helen Keller Days.

“We feel for our first event, it was very successful,” a delighted Ellie Wilshusen told the Pahrump Valley Times. “We have had so many positive comments!”

Held Saturday, June 17 at the Artesia Community Center, Helen Keller Days kicked off at 11 a.m. with lunch and entertainment before moving into guest speakers, raffles, the silent auction and a fabulous fashion show to stimulate all of the attendees’ senses. Wilshusen said she and her fellow chapter members weren’t sure how the fundraiser would turn out but with a crowd of around 90 supportive attendees, they managed to bring in $3,100.

“Our goal from this event is to help with transportation so people can get out and start living their lives,” Wilshusen detailed. “We also provide education and resources to help the visually impaired and blind maintain independence and to promote the vocational, cultural and social advancement of the blind. Hopefully, we can make life better for the blind and visually impaired.”

She noted that little by little, awareness of the Southern Nye County Chapter of the Federation of the Blind is increasing but it can be difficult to engage the blind and visually impaired. “They don’t get out a lot, they aren’t out in the community a lot,” she explained. That is why is it imperative to spread the word, so that those who know someone who is blind can learn about programs like the Federation of the Blind and share that information.

“Here in our community we have a lot of people with different types of blindness,” a guest speaker told attendees Saturday afternoon, noting that her own blindness, in a single eye, was caused by an injury when she was in the U.S. Navy. “One of the things I have learned about being blind is, these people have done some miraculous things!”

Indeed, there are many notable people that spring to mind with ease, such as the event’s namesake Helen Keller, singer-songwriters Ray Charles and Stevie Wonder, the inventor of the Braille writing system Louis Braille and abolitionist Harriet Tubman. This stands to illustrate that just because a person may not have sight does not mean they have to accept limitations, which is exactly what the Federation of the Blind is all about.

“Thank you to all who helped make this possible,” Wilshusen said. “Especially to Rev’s on Tour, the caterer who provided all of the delicious meals free of charge. We thank you so so much! And to those who contributed to the silent auction, including Ron Gonsalves, who provided the beautiful carvings, Alice Saitta, who provided the ‘Under the Sea’ table by Jeannie Rose King and the Nevada Silver Tappers and Ms. Senior Golden Years. who provided beautiful gift baskets.

The Pahrump Valley High School Key Club played a vital role, too, setting up, serving the meals and then tearing down after all was done. “The Key Club did an awesome job!” Wilshusen raved. “We appreciate them all so much.”

Bringing some tunes to the event was DJ Martin Caperton and the Nevada Silver Tappers took to the spotlight for some fancy footwork to entertain the crowd. Patti Vitz with Sunflower Fashions, who provided the outfits for the fashion show, had her pop-up boutique on site as well, which was a popular attraction for many of the ladies in attendance that afternoon.

“Thanks to all of them, and to Estate Auctions 411, for the generous donation of two tables at the event!” Wilshusen concluded.

The Southern Nye County Chapter of the Federation of the Blind meets the second Wednesday of each month at 12:30 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center, 1370 W. Basin Avenue. For more information contact Dolores Joyner at 775-727-0473.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com