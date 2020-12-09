55°F
Initial allocation of COVID vaccines for state announced

Staff Report
December 8, 2020 - 7:05 pm
 
Getty Images The second doses of the allocation are expected three to four weeks after the initial dose is delivered. Both Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines require two doses to be fully effective.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services received official notice from the Department of Defense and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the state’s December COVID-19 vaccine allocation.

The state is set to receive more than 164,000 doses throughout the month which will be used for hospital staff, skilled nursing facility staff and residents and other Tier One individuals as outlined in Nevada’s COVID-19 Vaccination Program Playbook. This initial allocation should cover the majority of the Tier One individuals as outlined in the playbook.

The allocation is set to include 91,650 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine and 72,500 doses from Moderna.

DHHS has developed an equitable and science-based plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccine to every Nevadan who chooses to receive it.

The vaccine will be distributed after the federal review and approval process is complete, which includes vetting through advisory committees with the Food and Drug Administration and the CDC.

The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee is planning to meet to review the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine emergency use authorization Thursday, Dec. 10 and then meeting Dec. 17 to review the Moderna product.

As part of the COVID-19 Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, Nevada continues to coordinate with other Western states in the independent review of the safety and efficacy of any vaccine approved by the FDA for distribution. This verification process is happening in coordination with the federal process and is not anticipated to cause any delay in getting a safe vaccine to the residents in these participating states.

goarmy.com/hiringdays As part of the hiring event, Army recruiters will provide information abo ...
Virtual career fair scheduled to outline Army opportunities
Staff Writer

United States Army Recruiting is hosting a virtual career fair Thursday, Dec. 10, to educate interested individuals about full-time and part-time careers available in 150 specialties.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Fred Dilger, executive director for the Agency for Nuclear ...
Sisolak taps Dilger to head Agency for Nuclear Projects
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Monday announced the appointment of Fred Dilger as the executive director for the Agency for Nuclear Projects.

Thinkstock To read additional letters to the editor, go to pvtimes.com
Letters to the Editor

Pahrump family provides free cookies with light show

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Fire Chief Scott Lewis spoke about limited access at ...
Complaints rise about entering, exiting local businesses
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis addressed concerns from members of the community regarding restricted access to area retailers in town amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Getty Images Emergency regulations were set in place to help keeping the number of substitute ...
Sisolak directive eases hiring of emergency substitute teachers
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Nov. 30 signed an emergency regulation making it easier for Nevada’s school districts and charter schools to hire critically needed substitute teachers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Getty Images Yellow Pine Solar, LLC applied for a right of way on public land to construct, op ...
Conservationists file appeal to stop solar project near Pahrump
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada conservation group, Basin and Range Watch, along with Western Watersheds Project, filed an appeal to the recently approved Yellow Pine Solar Project with the BLM Southern Nevada District Office.

Getty Images A new partnership will provide improved access to low-cost, credit-enhanced capit ...
Joint venture aims to bring capital to rural health care
Staff Report

Stroudwater Associates, the nation’s leading source of strategic, operational, and financial strategy for rural, community and county-district owned hospitals, announced a joint venture with Greater Commercial Lending, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greater Nevada Credit Union, to help rural health care businesses access USDA guaranteed loans.