News

Initiative to support rural Nevada entrepreneurship

Staff Report
November 6, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

The Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) announced that it is partnering with other government entities, higher education institutions, business leaders and start-up resources in a new statewide initiative to foster entrepreneurship in Nevada’s smaller cities and towns.

A rural entrepreneurship workshop will be held on from 9:30 a.m. to noon Nov. 7 at the Great Basin College campus in Elko with remote connections through Nevada’s smaller cities and towns. The new initiative will create a resource hub to coordinate and elevate the innovation and entrepreneurship efforts of rural Nevadans.

“By creating an entrepreneurial ecosystem in rural Nevada, we will foster new business ideas that can turn into successful enterprises,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said in a statement. “There are unique challenges and opportunities that exist for startups in our state’s small towns. This statewide partnership will help create conditions for success of our rural Nevada entrepreneurs.”

The partnership of the department, the Great Basin College, StartUpNV, Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada, University of Nevada, Reno, Northeastern Nevada Regional Development Authority, Audacity Fund, the Nevada Small Business Development Center and Nevada Cooperative Extension will support a network that will develop an ecosystem of entrepreneurs, mentors and investors to enhance successful business development across Nevada.

“As more small towns take steps to grow innovative economies, it’s important that we share the resources that are available in Nevada,” Patricia Herzog, the department’s director of rural and community development, said in a statement. “Today’s startups can quickly become the companies of tomorrow taking root in Nevada.”

The event will allow resources from around the state to be available in every small city and town in Nevada, the economic development department said in its news release.

“The Rural Nevada Entrepreneurship Program will bridge the urban, rural divide and develop a statewide business incubator program,” said Maggie Saling of StartUpNV, a nonprofit startup incubator. “We want to support emerging entrepreneurs we have in Nevada by providing them with the information, mentoring and access to funding they need.”

THE LATEST
Valley Electric Association Inc. Dave Dawson, District 6 director for Valley Electric Associat ...
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Valley Electric Association Inc.’s board of directors is again experiencing shifts with several new faces coming on board in recent months and more on the way. Valley’s District 6 director departed from the board in early November.

Valley Electric Association Inc. Dave Dawson, District 6 director for Valley Electric Associat ...
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

UPDATE: Valley Electric Inc. announced that District 6 director (north Pahrump) has retired from the co-op’s board in a written release. It was previously announced that Dawson had resigned.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Martha Wehrly and her assistant demonstrate soap making to a ...
Nevada’s 155th birthday celebrated in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Day 2019 marked the 155th birthday of the state and while the holiday may not have been greeted with quite the same level of fantastic fanfare as seen in the state’s capital, Pahrump did have its own exciting festivities to celebrate Nevada’s anniversary.

Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal file All proceeds from the two-day event will go toward ...
Amargosa Opera House celebrates its shared history
By Robin Flinchum Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

It’s been over seventy years since Duffy Chisholm played with his brother and sisters in the dusty desert around their small house in Death Valley Junction and watched the T and T Railroad engines pass by, but he still thinks of this place as home.

Nevada Department of Public Safety Lobo and his handler’s duty station will be in Southern Ne ...
K-9 Lobo joins Nevada law enforcement team
Staff Report

Lobo, a 3-year-old German shepherd, graduated from training and joined the Nevada Department of Public Safety’s ranks as an explosives detection K-9 earlier this month.

Guy Clifton/Travel Nevada Nevada first lady Kathy Sisolak stands next to the inaugural gown she ...
Nevada first lady donates inaugural gown to museum
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada first lady Kathy Sisolak continued what has become a tradition in Nevada by donating the gown she wore at her husband’s inaugural ball to the Nevada State Museum.

Thinkstock Finalists will attend the Governor’s Points of Light Award Ceremony on April 9, 20 ...
Seeking nominations for 2020 Governor’s Points of Light Awards
Staff Report

Nevada Volunteers, the Governor’s Commission on Service, announced that nominations for the 2020 Governor’s Points of Light Awards, the highest honor bestowed on a volunteer in Nevada, are now open to the public, officials announced.

Thinkstock Steven Horsford’s seat, which includes Nye County, has been coveted by both partie ...
Nevada’s Congressman Horsford is an early fundraising leader
By Rory Appleton Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Democratic Reps. Susie Lee and Steven Horsford hold early fundraising leads in their races for re-election in Nevada’s 3rd and 4th congressional districts.

Voters lined up to cast their vote at a polling station at Coronado High School on Tuesday, Nov ...
Increase reported in Nevada voter registation
Staff Report

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske reports an increase of 5,899 active registered voters statewide during the month of October 2019 as compared to September 2019.