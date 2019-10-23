75°F
Injured man uses GPS device to summon for help in Nye County

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
October 23, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

A man on a hunting excursion used his Spot Global Positioning Satellite (GPS) device to summon for help after he fell and injured himself, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office reports.

As stated in a video news release, operations Sgt. Ann Horak said the incident occurred at approximately 5 p.m. on Oct. 14, in the Kawich Mountain Range, roughly 50 miles east of Tonopah.

“He was alone and unable to move, and was more than a mile from his ATV,” Horak noted. “Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies and members of Search and Rescue quickly responded to the area and hiked through the mountains to locate the injured hunter.”

Horak also said that due to the steep, rocky terrain and darkness, ground recovery was not an option, thus assistance with the recovery was provided by crews from the Naval Air Station in Fallon, Nevada, approximately 160 miles northwest of the Kawich Mountain Range.

“The ‘Longhorns,’ a Navy Search and Rescue Unit from the Naval Air Station was dispatched to help recover the hunter from the area,” she said. “At approximately 11 p.m., the Longhorns arrived with their helicopter and hoisted the man from the mountain. He was transported by air to the hospital for treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.”

The unidentified man’s plight was similar to what happened to a Pahrump man early last December when he used his Siri app to summon for help after rolling his Jeep while out for a night-time drive in the dry lake bed on the far south end of the Pahrump Valley.

Described as a virtual assistant, “Siri” is a technology where users can actually voice queries and get answers to just about any question or request.

After the ordeal, the man credited the device for actually saving his life.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com, on Twitter: @pvtimes

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times One person was transported to Desert View Hospital followin ...
Pahrump rollover crash sends driver to hospital
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A driver was transported to Desert View Hospital following a single-vehicle crash in the area of Honeysuckle and Dandelion streets.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The bed races are just one of the hilariou ...
Beatty Days, other special events set for Nevada region
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Things will really be hopping in Beatty this coming weekend, Oct. 25-27. Not only will it be Beatty Days weekend, but there will be concurrent events at the Red Barn Art Center at Rhyolite and at Spicer Ranch north of town.

Lets Chalk About It!/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Lets Chalk About It!, a new shop that ...
Home decor store coming to Pahrump
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Two Pahrump women are bringing locals in southern Nye County a place to shop for antiques, restored and refurbished furniture and offering services for customers to make their own creations, along with bringing a line of “farmhouse decor.”

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo from May shows a vehicle entering the Pahrum ...
Nye County declares U.S. Ecology Day
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In a consumer-driven world, the need to dispose of used or out-of-date items and other refuse is an inevitable consequence.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, Oct. 19 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $21 million.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Workers from a local concrete company clean up gravel after ...
Truck hauling gravel spills load on Nevada Highway 160
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Southbound traffic along Nevada Highway 160 was down to one lane after the driver of a gravel truck spilled some of its load Monday morning.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Momentos featuring President Ronald Reagan's image were a po ...
Annual Reagan Dinner raises $3K for Nye GOP
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

President Ronald Reagan was the 40th president of the United States and throughout his political career, which spanned more than two decades, he built a legacy of conservative ideology, carving out for himself a place in the hearts of Republicans.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times While installing new stop signs on Calvada Boulevard, road c ...
Latest traffic change unveiled in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Yet another major change to traffic patterns in the Pahrump Valley was executed the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 22 when Nye County Public Works crews installed two new stops signs at Calvada Boulevard and Dandelion Street, turning the intersection into a four-way stop.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Members of OptumCare Network of Nevada and patients of Sout ...
Wellness fair rolls through Pahrump
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

A wellness fair rolled through Pahrump this month.