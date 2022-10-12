Inmate allegedly threw cup of urine at deputy

A Nye County Detention Center inmate is facing an additional charge following an early Saturday morning incident where he allegedly threw a cup of urine on a deputy.

Deputy Waylon Brown was completing a suicide check on inmate Kevin Salisbury, who was housed in a cell that did not have access to water, according to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office report.

“I asked Salisbury if he would like some water and he stated yes,” Brown wrote in his report. “I then had to find a plastic cup to give him water because he is on special status watch.”

The report went on to state that after finding Salisbury a cup, Brown filled it with water and opened the food slot to the cell that Salisbury was housed in.

At that time, Salisbury allegedly reached down, grabbed a cup of liquid and threw it on Brown, getting it all over his shirt, pants, belt and shoes, according to the report.

“The liquid had the distinct smell of urine,” Brown noted. “Salisbury was in violation of Nevada Revised Statute 212.189.2A, by willfully and knowingly expelling body fluids toward me.” Salisbury was also in violation of Nevada Revised Statute 200.481.2f, as well by willfully and knowingly committing battery by expelling a liquid on the deputy.”

As a result, Salisbury was re-booked on Nevada Revised Statute 50230.212.189.2a, by willfully and knowingly expelling a bodily fluid.

He’s also facing battery by prisoner charges, where his bail amount was set at $10,000.

A records check revealed that Salisbury was initially arrested in August of this year on possession of a controlled substance and a grand larceny charge.

