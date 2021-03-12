39°F
Inspirations receives Best of Senior Living award

Staff Report
March 11, 2021 - 9:09 pm
 
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Inspirations is an independent living, assisted living and memory care community in Pahrump. The residents have access to several amenities, such as a library, bistro, fitness center and outdoor courtyard.

Inspirations announced it has received SeniorAdvisor.com’s 2021 Best of Senior Living award, an honor bestowed to senior living communities through A Place for Mom, Inc. and determined by reviews from seniors and their families on SeniorAdvisor.com, the nation’s largest ratings and reviews site for senior care and services.

This exclusive designation honors only the top 3% of senior care providers across the United States and Canada.

Inspirations is an independent living, assisted living and memory care community in Pahrump. Residents have access to restaurant-quality dining, social activities and the freedom to explore individual interests. Inspirations provides amenities such as a library, bistro, fitness center and outdoor courtyard.

“From socially distanced concerts to drive-by car parades, accessible video calls with loved ones and more, we are dedicated to providing the best for our community,” said Janessa Becker, Inspirations executive director. “Our engaging associates infuse compassion and care in everything that we do, going above and beyond each day to elevate the senior living experience.”

“During a year that challenged all of us, and particularly frontline health care workers, senior living communities demonstrated resilience going above and beyond to keep residents safe, healthy and happy,” said Sue Johansen, senior vice president, community network, at A Place for Mom.

“Of the nearly 45,000 senior living care providers in North America currently listed on SeniorAdvisor.com and hundreds of thousands of reviews, only the top 3% were recognized with this prestigious award, simply by providing the highest level of care that residents and their families deserve.”

For more information about living at Inspirations, visit: www.InspirationsSeniorLiving.com

FCC approves program for broadband assistance
Staff Report

The FCC voted Feb. 25 to formally adopt a report and order that establishes the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, a $3.2 billion federal initiative to provide qualifying households discounts on their internet service bills and an opportunity to receive a discount on a computer or tablet.

Convicted murderer given the maximum sentence
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The man arrested, charged and convicted of the first degree murder of a child will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Revised COVID-19 guidance issued for nursing homes
Staff Report

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Centers for Medicare &Medicaid Services has recognized that physical separation from family and other loved ones has taken a physical and emotional toll on nursing home residents and their families.

Southbound Highway 160 briefly shut down after crash
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews transported one person to Desert View Hospital following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 160 and Yellowhand Avenue just after 12 p.m. on Thursday, March 4.

Fugitive tries to escape custody from deputies at DVH
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The fugitive facing numerous felony charges, and who was taken into custody this week, racked up additional charges a few hours after his arrest.

$1.9T COVID relief bill receives final OK
By Gary Martin Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The $1.9 trillion economic recovery package was given final approval by the House on Wednesday morning along mostly a party line vote, 220-211.

Democratic Party staff resigns after progressives take over
By Rory Appleton Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The transformation of the Nevada State Democratic Party began in earnest this week, as a newly elected progressive slate of party officers took over an empty office with no staff or consulting contracts.

Tonopah drive-in theater in the works
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In the midst of a pandemic, the idea of starting out on a new business venture is one that for many would seem daunting, if not impossible, but for Mike Truesdell of Tonopah, the advent of the novel coronavirus has actually served as an inspiration.