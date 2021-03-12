Inspirations receives Best of Senior Living award

Inspirations announced it has received SeniorAdvisor.com’s 2021 Best of Senior Living award, an honor bestowed to senior living communities through A Place for Mom, Inc. and determined by reviews from seniors and their families on SeniorAdvisor.com, the nation’s largest ratings and reviews site for senior care and services.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Inspirations is an independent living, assisted living and memory care community in Pahrump. The residents have access to several amenities, such as a library, bistro, fitness center and outdoor courtyard.

This exclusive designation honors only the top 3% of senior care providers across the United States and Canada.

Inspirations is an independent living, assisted living and memory care community in Pahrump. Residents have access to restaurant-quality dining, social activities and the freedom to explore individual interests. Inspirations provides amenities such as a library, bistro, fitness center and outdoor courtyard.

“From socially distanced concerts to drive-by car parades, accessible video calls with loved ones and more, we are dedicated to providing the best for our community,” said Janessa Becker, Inspirations executive director. “Our engaging associates infuse compassion and care in everything that we do, going above and beyond each day to elevate the senior living experience.”

“During a year that challenged all of us, and particularly frontline health care workers, senior living communities demonstrated resilience going above and beyond to keep residents safe, healthy and happy,” said Sue Johansen, senior vice president, community network, at A Place for Mom.

“Of the nearly 45,000 senior living care providers in North America currently listed on SeniorAdvisor.com and hundreds of thousands of reviews, only the top 3% were recognized with this prestigious award, simply by providing the highest level of care that residents and their families deserve.”

For more information about living at Inspirations, visit: www.InspirationsSeniorLiving.com