Internships include rural development

Staff Report
November 13, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced the “OneUSDA Internship” opportunity for summer 2020, part of an effort to provide students a way to explore serving their country through a career in government while gaining work experience in agriculture, natural resources, rural development and other career fields.

In the summer of 2020, USDA will hire Pathways interns in hundreds of locations in nearly every state in the country, the department said, for the following occupational fields:

Veterinary science

Biological sciences (such as natural resources management forestry, wildlife biology, fish biology, ecology, botany, rangeland management, recreation)

Engineering and architecture

Agribusiness, contracting, procurement and industry

General administration and office support

Financial management

Information technology

The application window will close on Nov. 15.

For more information, visit www.usda.gov/internships

The OneUSDA Internship Program offers federal opportunities to students currently enrolled in qualifying educational programs or institutions, with a comprehensive developmental program intended to provide students with experience in a work environment that will enhance their educational goals and shape their career choices, the government said.

An internship with USDA will involve various components of on-the-job experience, mentorship, and training tailored to the student’s education, experience and interests.

During 2019, USDA was the host to thousands of interns throughout the country, many of whom were through the federal Pathways Program.

