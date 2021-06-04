86°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Investigation leads to embezzlement arrest

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
June 4, 2021 - 4:00 am
 
Updated June 4, 2021 - 7:00 am
Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal Following the initial investigation, Jennifer Walker was ...
Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal Following the initial investigation, Jennifer Walker was arrested on suspicion of embezzlement, $100,000 or greater on March 18.

A nearly year-long investigation has led to the arrest of a local woman suspected of embezzlement.

As stated in a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, prepared by investigator Cory Fowles, the sheriff’s office opened the investigation back in July of 2020, after the officials from Two Star Towing in Pahrump suspected an employee, identified as Jennifer Walker, of allegedly stealing more than $100,000 from the business.

“Two Star Towing reported that its office manager, Jennifer Walker, embezzled over $100,000 from his company between June of 2016, when she was hired, and July 2020, when she was terminated,” Fowles’ report stated.

“As his office manager, Walker was responsible for and entrusted with entering payroll every two weeks for employees’ hours worked, and arranging for employees to be issued paychecks, based on their hourly pay rate,” according to the report. “Walker was also entrusted with, and responsible for paying the company’s bills and was given access to the company’s bank account, credit card, and debit cards. These were Walker’s job responsibilities throughout her tenure at Two Star Towing. The owner explained that he terminated Walker in July of 2020.”

The discovery

Additionally, the report stated that the owner hired a new office manager to replace Walker in July of 2020.

“The new office manager discovered that Walker had altered her pay rate every two weeks for the last four years, resulting in approximately $100,000 in embezzlement,” Fowles noted in the report. “The owner also stated that Walker inflated her bi-weekly paychecks to three and four times her normal paycheck. I observed payroll records that corroborated the statements.”

Reviewing possible evidence

Fowles also stated that he examined bank statements for the year 2020.

“I observed charges for hotels, renter’s insurance, and other unauthorized charges and purchases,” Fowles noted in the report. “The owner suspected that Walker used his company bank account to pay her personal bills for hotel rooms, vacations and renter’s insurance.”

Following the initial investigation, Walker was arrested on suspicion of embezzlement, $100,000 or greater on March 18.

It should be noted that the Pahrump Valley Times just recently received the information on Walker’s arrest from the sheriff’s office.

The Nye County district attorney’s office has not yet filed formal criminal charges against Walker, according to Pahrump Justice Court.

The owner of Two Star Towing declined to comment on the matter.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Rotary Club Interact Advisor Nancy Thompson, just le ...
Pahrump Rotary Club gifts local students
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

At least seven Pahrump Valley High School students were recently recognized for their respective community service projects, courtesy of the Pahrump Valley Rotary Club’s “Interact” program.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Full Circle Community Organization will host the Wet Wild W ...
Wet, Wild Water War set for Petrack Park in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With the intense heat of summer setting into the valley this month, there is no better time to get together for a day of waterlogged fun and area residents will have just such a chance next weekend during the Wet Wild Water War.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts helped conduct the retireme ...
American Flags, Veterans Banners laid to rest at Pahrump’s VFW
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The American flag, the Stars and Stripes, Old Glory, the Star Spangled Banner; it is known by many names but what it symbolizes has never wavered in the long and storied history of the United States. The American flag represents freedom and liberty, with each element containing its own special significance.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Artist Polo Parra poses in front of the m ...
Mural added to Beatty VFW Memory Garden
By Richard Stephens Special to the Times-Bonanza

The latest addition to the Beatty VFW Memory Garden is a patriotic mural by Las Vegas artist Polo Parra.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo of Little Finland, a rock formation in a remote ...
BLM, Travel Nevada kick off photo contest
Staff Report

The 2021 Bureau of Land Management Nevada photo contest is underway in partnership with Travel Nevada, and BLM Nevada will be accepting submissions for its annual photo contest now through Sept. 15.

Mat Roy Thompson/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pictured is Scotty's Castle looking from ...
Scott’s Castle photo library released
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The National Park Service has posted nearly 600 historic photos of Scotty’s Castle online.

Tom Rysinski/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News Carson Grigory, 7, shows the form that made him the ...
Kids test mucking, nail driving skills
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

It was a bit difficult to tell just by talking to him that Josh Reid had competed Sunday at the Nevada State Junior Mining Championships.

Getty Images NASA has requested a 20-year withdrawal and reservation of land in Nye County app ...
Comments sought on NASA request to withdraw Nye land
Staff Report

The Bureau of Land Management is seeking comment on National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s application for withdrawal of 22,995 acres for use on satellite calibration activities, which would segregate the lands for up to two years while the withdrawal package is being processed.

Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Nye County Emergency Management Director Scott Lewis sai ...
Parents urged to schedule students’ vaccinations now
Staff Report

Parents often make appointments for their children’s back-to-school vaccines in July or August, but with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine now available to those 12 years and older, the Nevada State Immunization Program encourages families to schedule their children‘s vaccination appointments now.