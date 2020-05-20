71°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Inyo County moves to next phase of reopening

Staff Report
May 19, 2020 - 5:23 pm
 

Inyo County has received approval from the California Department of Public Health to move forward with reopening additional businesses. With this approval, Inyo County businesses that have completed an industry-specific checklist and submitted the Inyo County Business Attestation Form may receive approval to reopen.

Inyo County has officially moved to Phase Two, Stage Two of the governor’s four-stage recovery roadmap. In Stage Two, shopping centers and dine-in restaurants may open, except for bars/gaming areas.

Other businesses may open with modifications, including curb-side retail, child care for those outside of the essential work force, office-based businesses (although telework remains strongly encouraged), car washes, pet grooming, landscaping, outdoor museums and open galleries and manufacturers.

Businesses still not permitted to open during Stage Two include nail salons, tattoo parlors, gyms and fitness studios, entertainment venues, lodging for leisure and tourism, community centers, public pools, playgrounds, picnic areas, bars, nightclubs, religious services and cultural ceremonies, concert venues, live audience sports, festivals and theme parks.

According to the resilience roadmap for the state of California, before reopening, all facilities must perform a detailed risk assessment and implement a site-specific protection plan; train employees on how to limit the spread of COVID-19 (including how to screen themselves for symptoms and stay home if they have them); implement individual control measures and screenings; implement disinfecting protocols; and implement physical distancing guidelines.

All businesses that are currently operating, as well as businesses that are permitted to reopen, must certify that they have met the industry-specific reopening requirements by filling out the Inyo County Business Attestation form located at https://www.inyocounty.us/covid-19/reopening-inyo-businesses

The Inyo County Business Task Force is hosting a Zoom meeting on Wednesday at 3 p.m., where representatives will offer industry-specific reopening best practices, and the public will also be able to ask questions.

The meeting can be accessed at the meeting time at https://zoom.us/j/96234465375?pwd=bkJ6MHhObVA3enNGTS9SOStGb2ZPQT09

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump resident Joseph Cavalieri, 41, was arrested for all ...
Local man arrested on firearms charge
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

An approximately year-old conflict between neighbors led to the arrest of a Pahrump man.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Walmart announced a new round of bonuses in mid-May. With t ...
Walmart announces bonus for associates
Staff Report

Walmart announced Tuesday, May 12 plans to provide another special cash bonus for all U.S. hourly associates to recognize them for their many contributions to communities across the country during this unprecedented time.

Jill Moe/Desert Farming Initiative The Desert Farming Initiative is providing safety tips and i ...
Desert Farming Initiative offers COVID-19 safety tips
Staff Report

Grocery shopping and produce safety have been concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Desert Farming Initiative, part of the University of Nevada, Reno, Experiment Station, provides information to help producers and consumers minimize food-safety risks.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Area first responders were dispatched to the intersection of ...
Two-vehicle crash snarls traffic on Highway 160
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

No serious injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash along state Route 160 south at Dandelion Street which occurred just after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has very detai ...
Water companies urge flushing before reopening
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Great Basin Water Co. is passing along some information about something that easily can be overlooked as the state gradually reopens from the COVID-19 pandemic.

DETR implements federal pandemic unemployment aid
DETR implements federal pandemic unemployment aid
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation has implemented the federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation to its unemployment insurance site, ui.nv.gov

PVYA cancels summer program
PVYA cancels summer program
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Youth Activities announced Monday that because of “the complications and unknown variables associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, we will not be hosting a PVYA summer camp this year.”

Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal Nevada’s self-response rate is 57.9%, compared to th ...
Hand delivery of census forms coming to rural areas
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

According to Nevada Census 2020, beginning on Monday, May 18, the U.S. Census Bureau will begin its “update leave” operations, during which 2020 census forms are hand-delivered to residences that either do not have mail delivered to the physical location of the home or the mail delivery information for the residence cannot be verified.