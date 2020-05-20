Inyo County moves to next phase of reopening

Inyo County has received approval from the California Department of Public Health to move forward with reopening additional businesses. With this approval, Inyo County businesses that have completed an industry-specific checklist and submitted the Inyo County Business Attestation Form may receive approval to reopen.

Inyo County has officially moved to Phase Two, Stage Two of the governor’s four-stage recovery roadmap. In Stage Two, shopping centers and dine-in restaurants may open, except for bars/gaming areas.

Other businesses may open with modifications, including curb-side retail, child care for those outside of the essential work force, office-based businesses (although telework remains strongly encouraged), car washes, pet grooming, landscaping, outdoor museums and open galleries and manufacturers.

Businesses still not permitted to open during Stage Two include nail salons, tattoo parlors, gyms and fitness studios, entertainment venues, lodging for leisure and tourism, community centers, public pools, playgrounds, picnic areas, bars, nightclubs, religious services and cultural ceremonies, concert venues, live audience sports, festivals and theme parks.

According to the resilience roadmap for the state of California, before reopening, all facilities must perform a detailed risk assessment and implement a site-specific protection plan; train employees on how to limit the spread of COVID-19 (including how to screen themselves for symptoms and stay home if they have them); implement individual control measures and screenings; implement disinfecting protocols; and implement physical distancing guidelines.

All businesses that are currently operating, as well as businesses that are permitted to reopen, must certify that they have met the industry-specific reopening requirements by filling out the Inyo County Business Attestation form located at https://www.inyocounty.us/covid-19/reopening-inyo-businesses

The Inyo County Business Task Force is hosting a Zoom meeting on Wednesday at 3 p.m., where representatives will offer industry-specific reopening best practices, and the public will also be able to ask questions.