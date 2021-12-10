45°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

“Irregularities” halt Pahrump Medical Center auction

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
December 10, 2021 - 7:01 am
 
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times An auction for the Pahrump Medical Center was supposed to ha ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times An auction for the Pahrump Medical Center was supposed to have been held Dec. 7 but it was canceled that afternoon.

Following months of discussion regarding the possible sale of the Pahrump Medical Center and weeks of advertising its intent to do so by public auction, the Nye County Commission appeared all ready to proceed with the matter this week but at the last minute, the item was pulled from the agenda due to undisclosed issues with the auction process.

The Pahrump Medical Center is a large, county-owned medical facility located at 1501 and 1503 E. Calvada Blvd. Once leased by Healthcare Partners of Nevada, the building was vacated by the company in 2017 when it opened its new facility on Loop Road, just off of Highway 160, which is now owned and operated by Intermountain Health. In the intervening years, the county has not had much luck leasing the building to another entity and currently, there is only one tenant, First Choice Pregnancy Center.

With this in mind, commissioner Leo Blundo brought the concept of selling the facility to the table earlier this year and the majority of his fellow commissioners were amenable to at least looking into the idea. The county then sought out a fair-market-value appraisal of the property, which estimated the building’s worth at $1.8 million and three and a half months later, commissioners adopted a resolution setting the date for the public auction as Tuesday, Dec. 7. With just under $100,000 in lighting retrofits and building envelope improvements recently completed, the minimum bid was set at $1,902,976.

However, in the middle of the Dec. 7 meeting, Nye County Manager Tim Sutton interjected between two agenda items to ask that item three, approval of the agenda, be reopened. He remarked that he had received some correspondence from the Nye County district attorney’s office and as such, the commission would need to have a closed session to discuss certain emails that were received by Sutton during the meeting.

Not long afterward, commission chair Debra Strickland made to open the agenda item pertaining to the Pahrump Medical Center auction but Sutton interrupted to explain that particular item was what the closed session would be about, prompting the board to turn to another item instead. Once the general road report was complete, commissioners went into their closed session for roughly 45 minutes, after which they briefly returned to the regular meeting.

Strickland then reopened item three once again and Sutton explained that the auction would not be held that afternoon.

“After consultation with the DA’s office, it has been determined that there were irregularities in our auction process and therefore, we will not be proceeding with item 21, which is the PMC (Pahrump Medical Center) bid item,” Sutton stated. “Any registered bidders will have their money refunded today and the item will be reagendized at a future meeting.”

No further explanation was provided as to why the auction was halted. When asked to provide details on what irregularities elicited the cancellation, Sutton told the Pahrump Valley Times that he was unable to divulge that information at this time.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sheriff's Office Capt. David Boruchowitz prepare ...
Burglary suspect captured, other still at large
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives have captured one of two individuals suspected of several burglaries and the theft of a vehicle.

Ryan Howard
Pahrump couple faces animal torture charges
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump couple is facing charges after authorities allege the pair performed an illegal medical procedure on a goat.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Crews with Mc4 Construction will be undertaking signal maint ...
Pahrump traffic signal maintenance set for next week
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Drivers in the Pahrump Valley have undoubtedly noticed lately that the traffic signals along Highway 160 haven’t been functioning optimally. Motorists sometimes have to wait to execute their left-hand turns onto and off of the highway regardless of the presence of pedestrians, and those sitting at red lights are often waiting for the green light to allow them to make their way through the intersection despite a lack of cross traffic. It’s a situation that has not gone unnoticed by the county either, and as a result, Nye County Public Works has now contracted with a company to perform maintenance on the area’s three traffic lights.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Beatty Airport is expected to receive a financial 'sho ...
Beatty Airport to receive federal relief funds
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Two Nevada senators have secured more than $24 million for airports throughout the Silver State, including a portion for a Nye County facility.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times After laying off roughly 75 percent of its workforce due to ...
Spring Mountain motorsports resort to host job fair
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

As development continues at Pahrump’s Spring Mountain Motor Resort and Country Club, the facility is hosting a job fair coming up on Tuesday, Dec. 14, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Avery Sampson needs the community's help to make her 2nd An ...
Pahrump girl aiming to donate 100 bikes this Christmas season
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

This time of year, with Dec. 25 just two weeks away, children all around the world are contemplating their Christmas wishes and for many, they are hoping for the newest toy, some fashionable duds or the latest technological gadget or device. One local youngster, however, is harboring a Christmas wish that isn’t for herself, it’s for others.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Silver Tappers Annual Christmas Benefit Show, set ...
Silver Tappers Christmas Benefit Show sold out
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Christmas in the Pahrump Valley is always accompanied by a variety of holiday happenings and one of the most longstanding events of the season is the Nevada Silver Tappers Annual Christmas Benefit Show.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Over 50 Festival took place Friday, Dec. 3 at the Pahrum ...
Over 50 Festival attracts hundreds to Pahrump Nugget Event Center
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump is well-known as a retirement destination and with a large percentage of the local population made up of older adults, the valley seems a perfect place to play host to an Over 50 Festival, the second of which took place this past Friday, Dec. 3 at the Pahrump Nugget Events Center.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Students and volunteers from Pahrump Valley High School emb ...
PVHS student volunteers clean up Trojan Park
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The physical appearance of Pahrump’s Trojan Park is slowly but surely returning to its original form, thanks to the efforts of students and volunteers.