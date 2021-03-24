58°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

IRS extends tax filing date for individuals

Staff Report
March 23, 2021 - 6:02 pm
 
Thinkstock Internal Revenue Service building.
Thinkstock Internal Revenue Service building.
Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal The IRS office in Las Vegas as shown in a 2016 file photo.
Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal The IRS office in Las Vegas as shown in a 2016 file photo.

Individuals looking to put a pause button on filing their taxes this year no longer have to keep wishing.

The Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service have announced that the federal income tax filing due date for individuals for the 2020 tax year will be automatically extended. The date will be pushed from April 15 to May 17.

“This continues to be a tough time for many people, and the IRS wants to continue to do everything possible to help taxpayers navigate the unusual circumstances related to the pandemic, while also working on important tax administration responsibilities,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “Even with the new deadline, we urge taxpayers to consider filing as soon as possible, especially those who are owed refunds. Filing electronically with direct deposit is the quickest way to get refunds, and it can help some taxpayers more quickly receive any remaining stimulus payments they may be entitled to.”

Federal income tax payments for the 2020 tax year for individual taxpayers are also being postponed, without accruing any penalties and interest. The IRS states this is the case regardless of the amount owed.

The extension applies to individual taxpayers, which includes individuals that pay self-employment tax.

If individuals that qualify for the extension want to avoid paying any penalties or interest, they should make their payment by May 17.

The extension for individuals is automatic and there’s no need to file any forms or call the IRS for the relief. If an extension beyond the May 17 deadline is needed, taxpayers can request a filing extension until Oct. 15 by filing Form 4868. Filing this form can be done through a tax professional, tax software or using the IRS’ Free File program.

Importantly, filing Form 4868 allows for taxpayers to extend the time needed to file their tax return until Oct. 15. But to avoid paying interest and penalties, taxpayers should pay any taxes owed by May 17.

The IRS states in a release that the relief doesn’t apply to estimated tax payments, which are due on April 15. These taxes must be paid as taxpayers earn or receive income over the year; this is either through witholding or estimated tax payments.

“In general, estimated tax payments are made quarterly to the IRS by people whose income isn’t subject to income tax withholding, including self-employment income, interest, dividends, alimony or rental income,” the IRS states. “Most taxpayers automatically have their taxes withheld from their paychecks and submitted to the IRS by their employer.”

If you’re expecting a refund, tax refunds associated with e-filed returns are issued within 21 days.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Wells Fargo Sean Hulsey
Thinking about buying a house in Pahrump?
By Sean Hulsey Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Most everyone has heard the advice to start saving for retirement as soon as that very first paycheck. But what about for buying a house in Pahrump?

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Jennifer Richardson oversees the 'Clothing Barn' at the site ...
Lord’s Treasures offers heavenly bargains
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Located at 1300 West Highway 372, Lord’s Treasures is a ministry of the Pahrump Valley United Methodist Church, which offers a variety of household items, including furniture, large and small appliances, clothing and much more, according to volunteer Alma Krikelas, who said the sales of the items fund the church’s food pantry.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Flag pictured being flown at half-staff at Ian Deutch Memori ...
Flags ordered to half-staff to honor Boulder shooting victims
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor and remembrance of the victims of the shooting in Boulder, Colorado on Tuesday. The Governor’s executive order aligns with a Presidential Proclamation issued by President Joe Biden to lower United States flags until sunset on March 27.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times National Honor Society Adviser Tricia Martin said last year' ...
Trojan Park receives ‘spring cleaning’
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Members of Pahrump Valley High School’s National Honor Society, (NHS), took on a big job on Sunday March 14th as they gathered at Trojan Park to pull, pluck, and remove weeds, trash and assorted debris at the Wilson Road location, just behind Starbucks.

Signs indicate where to go to get a COVID-19 vaccine with a full parking lot in the background ...
Nevada on track to reach ‘herd immunity,’ official says
By Mary Hynes Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada may be on track to achieve “herd immunity” to COVID-19 despite the growing presence of more infectious variants in the state, a top public health official said Monday.

Assemblyman David Orentlicher, D-Las Vegas, is the sponsor of Assembly Bill 345, which would al ...
91 new bills introduced in legislature. Here are some you should know about
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times and Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Proposals that could allow for a safe injection site pilot program and significantly alter medical pricing in Nevada were introduced Monday among 91 new bills.

The locker room for the Las Vegas Raiders features a large logo and plenty of room to move for ...
$100,000 in Raiders sponsorship contest
Staff Report

America First Credit Union and the Las Vegas Raiders have partnered to bring one small business a large amount of exposure.

Elizabeth Brumley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times In this Aug. 6, 2020, file photo, Nevada ...
Nevada AG: $45 million settlement in opioids lawsuit
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford announced a settlement with a major consulting firm over its role in the state’s opioid epidemic.