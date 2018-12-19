IRS issues standard mileage rates

The Internal Revenue Service has issued the 2019 optional standard mileage rates used to calculate the deductible costs of operating an automobile for business, charitable, medical or moving purposes.

Beginning on Jan. 1, 2019, the standard mileage rates for the use of a car (also vans, pickups or panel trucks) will be:

■ 58 cents per mile driven for business use, up 3.5 cents from the rate for 2018,

■ 20 cents per mile driven for medical or moving purposes, up 2 cents from the rate for 2018, and

■ 14 cents per mile driven in service of charitable organizations.

The business mileage rate increased 3.5 cents for business travel driven and 2 cents for medical and certain moving expense from the rates for 2018.

The charitable rate is set by statute and remains unchanged, the IRS said in a statement.

Taxpayers cannot claim a miscellaneous itemized deduction for unreimbursed employee travel expenses, the IRS said.