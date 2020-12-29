54°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

IRS lowers standard mileage rate to 56 cents

Staff Report
December 29, 2020 - 2:52 pm
 
Getty Images It is important to note that under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, taxpayers cannot cl ...
Getty Images It is important to note that under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, taxpayers cannot claim a miscellaneous itemized deduction for unreimbursed employee travel expenses.

The Internal Revenue Service on Dec. 22 issued the 2021 optional standard mileage rates used to calculate the deductible costs of operating an automobile for business, charitable, medical or moving purposes.

Beginning on Jan. 1, 2021, the standard mileage rates for the use of a car (also vans, pickups or panel trucks) will be 56 cents per mile driven for business use, down 1.5 cents from the rate for 2020; 16 cents per mile driven for medical or moving purposes for qualified active duty members of the Armed Forces, down 1 cent from the rate for 2020; and 14 cents per mile driven in service of charitable organizations, the rate is set by statute and remains unchanged from 2020.

The standard mileage rate for business use is based on an annual study of the fixed and variable costs of operating an automobile. The rate for medical and moving purposes is based on the variable costs.

It is important to note that under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, taxpayers cannot claim a miscellaneous itemized deduction for unreimbursed employee travel expenses. Taxpayers also cannot claim a deduction for moving expenses, unless they are members of the Armed Forces on active duty moving under orders to a permanent change of station. For more details see Moving Expenses for Members of the Armed Forces.

Taxpayers always have the option of calculating the actual costs of using their vehicle rather than using the standard mileage rates.

Taxpayers can use the standard mileage rate but must opt to use it in the first year the car is available for business use. Then, in later years, they can choose either the standard mileage rate or actual expenses. Leased vehicles must use the standard mileage rate method for the entire lease period if the standard mileage rate is chosen.

Notice 2021-02 PDF contains the optional 2021 standard mileage rates, as well as the maximum automobile cost used to calculate the allowance under a fixed and variable rate plan. In addition, the notice provides the maximum fair market value of employer-provided automobiles first made available to employees for personal use in calendar year 2021 for which employers may use the fleet-average valuation rule in or the vehicle cents-per-mile valuation rule.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Getty Images Over the years, the Walker Lane Gold belt has seen exploration activity from majo ...
Canadian-based company enters agreement on Nevada mine
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Navy Resources Corp., a Canada-based exploration company, entered into an agreement with Nevada Select Royalty Inc., a subsidiary of Ely Gold Royalties Inc., that will allow it to purchase the Weepah Project, along the Walker Lane Gold belt in the major Nevada mining district.

Getty Images Friday Health Plans partners with the Hometown Health medical provider network acr ...
Employers can fund accounts that let individuals pick plans
Staff Report

Friday Health Plans, a health insurance carrier based in Denver that has joined the Nevada Health Link online marketplace, presents options for businesses of any size, including Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangement plans.

Phyllis Bilicic
Alleged ‘squatter’ tussles with deputy
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was dispatched to check on the welfare of a local woman ended up arresting her late last month.

David Guzmán / Las Vegas Review-Journal
State says no systems were compromised in cyberattack
Staff Report

The state of Nevada on Tuesday issued a statement on the widely reported compromise of SolarWinds Orion software along with advice and information for consumers.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo from prior to the pandemic shows Nye County ...
New call-in number for Nye County Commission meetings
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Commission, just as every other organization and entity in America this year, has had to shift its operations in the face of COVID-19.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Taken earlier this month, this photo shows a small portion o ...
COVID-19 testing at Serenity Health in Pahrump postponed until after the new year
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Since late March, Serenity Health has been playing a vital role in the COVID-19 pandemic by partnering with Nye County and the Nye County Sheriff’s Office to provide testing for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and the health care company is now taking a well-deserved break over the holidays.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo, taken Wednesday, Dec. 2 shows the intersection o ...
Delays expected as crews complete crosswalk construction in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The year 2020 will come to a close in just one week’s time and Pahrump is set to start out the new year with the addition of a brand new crosswalk on what is the valley’s busiest roadway, Highway 160.

Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal The BLM plans to gather approximately 195 wild horses, r ...
BLM prepares for horse gather at Fish Creek HMA
Staff Report

The Bureau of Land Management Mount Lewis Field Office will begin a wild horse gather on or about Dec. 26 on the Fish Creek Herd Management Area near Eureka. Gather operations will be conducted using the helicopter-assisted method.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times One person was transported to Desert View Hospital followin ...
Local woman dies in vehicle crash
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump woman is dead and two children were seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Vicki Ann Road and Cash Avenue on Sunday, Dec. 6 at approximately 3 p.m.