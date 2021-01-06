49°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

IRS reminds employers to file W-2 forms on time

Staff Report
January 5, 2021 - 5:19 pm
 
Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal The IRS office in Las Vegas as shown in a 2016 file photo.
Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal The IRS office in Las Vegas as shown in a 2016 file photo.

The Internal Revenue Service on Monday reminded employers that they must file Form W-2 and other wage statements by Feb. 1 to avoid penalties and help the IRS prevent fraud.

A 2015 law made it a permanent requirement that employers file copies of their Form W-2, Wage and Tax Statements and Form W-3, Transmittal of Wage and Tax Statements with the Social Security Administration by Jan. 31.

That is also the date the Forms W-2 are due to workers. This upcoming tax season, however, Jan. 31 falls on a Sunday, pushing the due dates to the next business day, which is Monday, Feb. 1.

Certain Forms 1099-MISC, Miscellaneous Income and Forms 1099-NEC, Nonemployee Compensation, are also normally due to taxpayers on January 31, but this tax season they too will be due on the next business day, February 1, 2021.

Various other due dates related to Form 1099-MISC, including dates due to the IRS, can be found in the instructions PDF on IRS.gov.

The normal January filing date for wage statements means that the IRS can more easily detect refund fraud by verifying income that individuals report on their tax returns.

Employers can help support that process and avoid penalties by filing the forms on time and without errors. The IRS recommends e-file as the quickest, most accurate and convenient way to file these forms.

Good preparation now can help businesses avoid problems later. For instance, employers can get an early start verifying or updating employee information such as names, addresses and Social Security numbers or Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers.

They should also ensure their company’s account information is current and active with the Social Security Administration. Businesses should also order paper Forms W-2 early if needed.

Automatic extensions of time to file Forms W-2 are not available. The IRS will only grant extensions for very specific reasons.

Details can be found on the instructions for Form 8809, Application for Time to File Information Returns.

For more information, read the instructions for Forms W-2 &W-3 and the Information Return Penalties page at IRS.gov

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times With a strong emphasis on wildlife, Reflections Healthcare's ...
Reflections Healthcare using art to help heal
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Along with employing lifesaving medical procedures in his practice, the owner of Pahrump’s Reflections Healthcare is actually using, of all things, artwork to help his patients get back on the road to good health.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Nathan Adelson Hospice in Pahrump at 2270 E. Commercial Dri ...
Nathan Adelson Hospice joins new partnership
Staff Report

Nathan Adelson Hospice announced Monday it has joined forces with six of the nation’s largest nonprofit advanced illness providers to form Advanced Illness Partners and participate in a new model of care from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation.

Getty Images For the third consecutive quarter, respondents most frequently ranked the loss of ...
Survey: Small business owners see long road to recovery
Staff Report

With COVID-19 cases surging and a new wave of restrictions looming, challenges persist for small business owners according to data from the Q4 Wells Fargo/Gallup Small Business Index. While the index score rose 12 points for the second straight quarter, overall optimism levels remain just over half of what they were in late 2019.

Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal The Diamond HMA on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, near Eureka, ...
BLM concludes wild horse gather at Fish Creek HMA
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Bureau of Land Management Battle Mountain District, Mount Lewis Field Office on Jan. 3 concluded the 2020 Fish Creek Wild Horse Gather on the Fish Creek Herd Management Area near Eureka. Approximately 105 wild horses remain within the complex.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times A pickup truck waits Friday to carry new Beatty High School g ...
Nye graduation rate ranks second lowest in Nevada
Staff Report

Nye County’s high school graduation rate of 77.27% was the second lowest in the state according to data released earlier this month by the Nevada Department of Education.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times
Every county except Storey flagged for high COVID risk
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Every county in Nevada except Storey County again were flagged for elevated risk of transmission by the COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force, state COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage and Julia Peek, deputy administrator of community health services, said Monday at their daily update on the pandemic.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Nugget Human Resources Manager Natasha Hamilton, at ...
Local agency receives much needed donation
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Kathie McKenna, executive director of Pahrump’s Nevada Outreach Training Organization summed up her thoughts in short order after the agency received a check in the amount of $1,504 from the Pahrump Nugget Hotel Casino on Thursday, Dec. 31.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Santa Claus, seen with his hands stuffed full of toys, ...
Hundreds of holidays meals handed out in Pahrump this Christmas
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

“The Pahrump Holiday Task Force must have been on Santa’s good list this year, as their wishes came true for the wonderful and beautiful Christmas Eve day that was had in Pahrump!”