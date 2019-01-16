IRS strengthens program

The Internal Revenue Service announced improvements to software it offers to qualified taxpayers that will help those parties better navigate new tax laws and file their returns at no cost.

Internal Revenue Service building (Thinkstock)

Through a private-public partnership, the IRS is offering individuals and families with an adjusted gross income of $66,000 or less for 2018 access to “free, brand-name tax software and free electronic filing,” under its Free File program.

“Free File is an important tool that allows taxpayers free access to electronic filing of their tax returns,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “The program has been a great partnership with the private sector, and we’ve taken steps to improve Free File this year. With these changes to the Free File program as well as the new tax law, this is a great year for people to consider using this option for preparing their taxes.”

For more, go to IRS.gov