IRS urges business owners to e-file payroll tax returns

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
October 27, 2020 - 2:49 pm
 

The next quarterly payroll tax return due date is Oct. 31, and the Internal Revenue Service urges business owners to use the speed and convenience of filing the returns electronically.

IRS Forms 940, 941, 943, 944 or 945 are used to report employment tax information. The IRS recommends electronic filing, or e-filing, of these returns for many reasons.

E-filing saves taxpayers time by performing calculations and populating forms and schedules using a step-by-step process. Once submitted, the information is quickly available to the IRS, thus reducing processing time.

E-filing is the most accurate method to file returns. Those who e-file receive missing information alerts. Electronically filed returns have fewer errors, which reduces a taxpayer’s chance of receiving an IRS notice.

The IRS takes safeguarding personal information seriously, and e-filing security is a top priority at the agency. E-file security standards ensure tax information is protected from security breaches. The IRS requires all authorized IRS e-file providers to ensure only authorized users have access to secure information.

The IRS acknowledges receipt of e-filed returns within 24 hours. The agency retains the information on the tax return. Unlike filing a return on paper, e-filing assures the filer that the tax return is with the IRS and not misplaced or lost in the mail.

Payroll tax returns may be self-filed, or businesses may purchase IRS-approved software. Business owners may need to pay a fee to electronically file their returns.

The tax software requires a signature. The taxpayer has the option to apply for an online signature PIN or to scan and attach Form 8453-EMP, Employment Tax Declaration for an IRS e-file Return.

A tax professional may file on behalf of the business, and business owners may use the Authorized IRS e-file Provider Locator Service to find a tax professional who offers this service.

Only the business owner, authorized signers and reporting agents can apply for an online signature PIN. Third parties, such as attorneys, CPAs, tax return preparers or other tax professionals, can’t request a PIN on behalf of the business, nor can they use the PIN to sign returns on behalf of their clients.

THE LATEST
Getty Images Arizona Silver Exploration, an exploration company focused on properties in the W ...
Gold drilling exploration planned in Nye County
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Arizona Silver Exploration, an exploration company focused on properties in the Western United States, will begin an initial gold-drilling exploration program at the Silverton gold project near Tonopah.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The cherry wine variety of hemp growing at the University o ...
UNR Extension studying hemp growing in Nevada
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Hemp uses less water than many other crops, and its uses and popularity are growing. As a result, there is increasing interest in growing hemp in Nevada.

 
Poll: Voter support for Sisolak’s coronavirus response tumbles
By Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Poll™ finds that nearly half of Nevadans disapprove of how Gov. Steve Sisolak has handled the coronavirus crisis, while 46 percent approve of his actions.

Heather Ruth/Pahrump Valley Times
Chamber to host two candidate nights
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting multiple sessions of its Zoom Candidates Forum, in what the chamber is calling a “nonpartisan, unbiased and impartial event.”

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Commissioner-elect Richard "Dick" Gardner passed ...
Commissioner-elect Richard “Dick” Gardner dies
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

On Monday, Oct. 26 Nye County Commissioner-elect Richard “Dick” Gardner died, leaving not just a vacant seat for the board come 2021, but a community mourning the loss of one of its own as well.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Kathleen Sebelius, former secretary of Health and Human Se ...
Former Health and Human Services secretary speaks about rural health care
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Kathleen Sebelius, former secretary of Health and Human Services and Kansas Governor, speaks with the Pahrump Valley Times. Sebelius touched on rural health care, the Affordable Care Act and the impending vote on Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

Jeffrey Meehan/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News The Nye County School District Southern District ...
Multiple schools in Pahrump affected by COVID-19
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Multiple schools have had staff members test positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks. Pahrump Valley High School also announced that someone at the school has tested positive in a letter to families on its website.

This July 22, 2020, file photo shows COVID-19 curbside testing supplies at the UNLV Medicine cu ...
State reports 1,146 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths
By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

For the first time since Aug. 14, more than 1,000 new cases were reported in Nevada on Saturday, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Getty Images
USDA works to expand rural broadband
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is now accepting applications for funding to provide broadband service in undeserved rural areas. Broadband service is the speed of your internet. This new grant will be available in the year 2021 under the Community Connect Grant program.