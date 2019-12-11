Jan. 31 filing deadline remains

The Internal Revenue Service is reminding employers and other businesses that wage statements and independent contractor forms still have a Jan. 31 filing deadline.

Thinkstock The early filing date means that the IRS can more easily detect refund fraud by verifying income that individuals report on their tax returns, the IRS said.

The Internal Revenue Service is reminding employers and other businesses that wage statements and independent contractor forms still have a Jan. 31 filing deadline.

Before the Protecting Americans from Tax Hikes (PATH) Act, employers generally had a longer period of time to file these forms. But the 2015 law made a permanent requirement for employers to file their copies of Form W-2, Wage and Tax Statement, and Form W-3, Transmittal of Wage and Tax Statements, with the Social Security Administration by January 31.

Certain Forms 1099-MISC, Miscellaneous Income, filed with the IRS to report non-employee compensation to independent contractors are also due at this time. Such payments are reported in box 7 of this form.

The early filing date means that the IRS can more easily detect refund fraud by verifying income that individuals report on their tax returns. Employers can avoid penalties by filing the forms on time and without errors.

The IRS recommends e-file as the quickest, most accurate and convenient way to file these forms.

Employers should verify employees’ information. This includes names, addresses, and Social Security or individual taxpayer identification numbers. They should also ensure their company’s account information is current and active with the Social Security Administration before January. If paper Forms W-2 are needed, they should be ordered early.

More is available at irs.gov