‘Jeep Jamboree USA’ returns to Death Valley in California

It appears that the Jeep brand of Fiat Chrysler automobiles is more than just a rugged, reliable vehicle; it’s also a culture to many owners.

Jeep Jamboree USA The 4th annual ‘Jeep Jamboree’ adventure returns to Death Valley beginning today through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The event will take place at the Dow Villa Motel located at 310 Main St. in Lone Pine, California.

As such, beginning today, the 4th annual Jeep Jamboree adventure returns to Death Valley.

As stated in a news release, Jeep Jamboree USA provides an off-road weekend of adventure that brings the outdoors, down-to-earth people, and their Jeep 4x4s together with the bold style and capabilities of the Jeep brand, in a unique setting outside of the traditional dealership.

The phone number is for information or reservations is 760-876-5521.

The event runs on Friday, Nov. 5, Saturday, Nov. 6 from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., where participants can speak with Jeep brand experts on-site.

“Jeep Jamboree USA off-road treks have a long-standing tradition dating back to 1953 when 4×4 pioneer Mark A. Smith organized the first-ever Jeep Jamboree and voyaged across the Sierra Nevada mountains by way of the old Rubicon Trail,” the release stated. “In 1954, Willys Motors, the original manufacturer of Jeep vehicles, created Jeep Jamborees and paved the way for the off-road tradition ever since.”

As a side note, roughly 92 percent of all Jeep Jamboree participants attend with a Jeep Wrangler.

Additionally, the majority of Jeep Wranglers in attendance are modified with bigger tires, aftermarket bumpers, winches, and other accessories.

For additional information about the annual Jeep Jamboree USA tour events visit www.jeepjamboreeusa.com.

To see the 2021 Jeep brand lineup, visit www.Jeep.com.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes