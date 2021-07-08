Jehovah’s Witness convention going all-virtual

A century-old tradition has been broken in the name of health and safety, as the Jehovah’s Witness largest convention moved its annual in-person event to a virtual format for the second time in as many years, effectively canceling nearly 6,000 conventions in 240 lands.

Getty Images All are invited to attend the event by going to JW.ORG on the web, or JW Broadcasting on the free JW Library iOs, Android App, or on streaming platforms such as ROKU TV, Apple TV, and others.

As stated in a news release, Regional Spokesperson Jamie Dunjey said thousands of Jehovah’s Witnesses for many years, traveled to St. George, Utah where they held their annual conventions, most recently at the M. Anthony Burns Arena.

“In 2020, the pandemic unexpectedly interrupted that tradition, moving the international religious organization to cancel in-person conventions throughout the world and launch a global virtual event,” Dunjey stated in the release. “This was a first for Jehovah’s Witnesses, who have held public conventions in stadiums, arenas, convention centers, and theaters around the world since 1897.”

Dunjey also noted that “Powerful by Faith” is the theme of this year’s global event, which will be delivered in more than 500 languages to households throughout the globe over six weekends during July and August 2021, uniting an estimated 15 to 20 million people.

The release went on to state that since the convention is typically held from Friday through Sunday, the program will be available in six installments corresponding to morning and afternoon sessions.

“Like most Jehovah’s Witnesses, Las Vegas, Nevada, resident Giovanni Sevilla’s fondest memory of in-person conventions at the M. Anthony Burns Arena in St. George, Utah, was volunteering alongside his fellow worshippers with tasks such as cleaning and stage setup,” the release noted. “Sevilla always enjoyed the opportunity to reunite with old friends before and after the program. This year, many Jehovah’s Witnesses like Sevilla look forward to faith-strengthening talks, as well as uniting the world in faith. We look forward to welcoming the public and enjoying this summer event.”

Additionally, Dunjey’s release stated that the continued risk of bringing thousands of people together in cities around the world prompted the organization to opt for a virtual platform for the second consecutive year, however, the move has not curbed the enthusiasm for the annual event, as congregations around the world are inviting the public to join them in the historic occasion.

“Faith has helped our global brotherhood to continue to thrive even during a pandemic,” said Robert Hendriks for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “Our faith will continue to unite us in worship, even virtually, as millions gather in private homes around the world to enjoy a powerful and inspiring spiritual program.”

The program is free and accessible to all, the release noted.

