Jim Butler Days bolsters Nye businesses

Jim Butler Days in Tonopah swept through at the end of May with a week full of fun for locals and those visiting the area. For many local business owners, that impact was not only positive with all the entertainment available but also economically.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times The national anthem could be heard across Main Street on May 26, 2018. Onlookers lined the streets as young and old put their hands across their hearts.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Things heated up along Main Street in Tonopah as the street dance got underway during the Jim Butler Days celebration on May 25, 2018. About 100 people gathered in an area across from the Mizpah Hotel in Tonopah to eat, celebrate and listen to live music from United Country.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Flags fly during the Jim Butler Days parade on May 26, 2018. The parade lasted roughly an hour as it rolled down Main Street in Tonopah.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Extraterrestrials strolled down Main Street during the parade at Jim Butler Days. The off-planet beings walked and jumped during the hour-long event.

Jim Butler Days in Tonopah swept through at the end of May with a week full of fun for locals and those visiting the area. For many local business owners, that impact was not only positive with all the entertainment available but also economically.

“No vacancy” signs hung from most of the hotels in town, including the Jim Butler Inn &Suites and the Clown Motel during Memorial Day weekend when hundreds partook in the fun and entertainment offered at the Butler Days venue that celebrated both the town’s founder and fallen heroes.

“We were fully booked for the weekend, and most of our reservations are done six months in advance for Butler Days,” said Angela Bagarose of the Jim Butler Inn.

People headed in from all over, with many of them departing on Sunday morning, she said.

For those who stayed through Memorial Day, the Tonopah Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary did a ceremony at the Tonopah and Goldfield cemeteries, Butler Days official Cindy Kaminski said.

The VFW Auxiliary also gave away prizes for those who purchased raffle tickets. Each ticket was $1 or six for $5.

Kaminski said the Auxiliary does the raffle every year, and it keeps the VFW operating in Tonopah and funds all the things that the VFW does for veterans and their families locally.

Jim Butler Days is nearing its 50th year of existence, Kaminski said.

“Lots for all the family to do during this event, a great family getaway in the Old West mining town,” said Barbara DeYoe. “You always say take a trip back in time when you visit our historical town and all it has to offer.”

DeYoe’s husband, Daran, is a band member in United Country, a San Diego country music band that plays throughout the year in Tonopah at various events, including Butler Days. United Country played during the street dance on May 25 at this year’s Butler Days.

Daran DeYoe and his family are from Tonopah.

Also in town were many other forms of entertainment during Jim Butler Days.

One of those events included whiskey tasting at the Tonopah Liquor Co., near the Mizpah Hotel. A frozen T-shirt contest also occurred in front of Tonopah Liquor.

The action-packed weekend also included gold panning, the 2018 Nevada State Mining Championships and an arm-wrestling contest.

For results to the arm-wrestling contest, head to tinyurl.com/ybuw8ce8

Contact reporter Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes