Jim Butler Days gets underway in Nye County

Jim Butler Days is officially underway in the town of Tonopah.

David Jacobs/Times-Bonanza A look at the Nevada State Mining Championships in Tonopah’s Historic Mining Park in 2016. The event is part of Jim Butler Days again this year.

Dana Bennett, president of the Nevada Mining Association, left, chats with former Tonopah Town Manager James Eason on May 28. Bennett presented Eason an award for winning a mucking competition at the Nevada State Mining Championships in Tonopah's Historic Mining Park. David Jacobs/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Youngsters plan for gold during Jim Butler Days in 2016 as part of events paying tribute to the community's history.

Melissa Roberts/Times-Bonanza The Rainbow girls ride in a float during a parade at the 2017 Jim Butler Days in downtown Tonopah.The parade is a featured event during the annual event that showcases Tonopah and its history.

Events earlier this week included the Little Miss Princess and Junior Queen Pageant and Tonopah High School Art Show in the Tonopah Convention Center.

The 48th annual event honors Tonopah’s founder, Jim Butler, and celebrates the town’s history from May 21 through May 28. This year’s theme is “Tonopah Army Airfield Revisited” (1948-2018).

This year’s Jim Butler Days King and Queen are Paul and Khristine Campos.

Events started this past Monday and run through Memorial Day, May 28. A street dance with live music is planned for Friday. In addition, Tonopah High School reunions are planned for the classes of 1988, 1998 and 2008.

Parade, traffic changes

The parade is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, The parade grand marshal is the late Forrest “Whip” Whipperman, represented by son Harry Whipperman.

Cindy Kaminski, a Butler Days official, announced some upcoming traffic changes for the special event.

On Friday, May 25, U.S. Highway 95/Erie Main Street in Tonopah will have the outer southbound lane closed between Oddie and Brougher avenues from 3 p.m. until midnight.

On Saturday, May 26, U.S. Highway 95/Erie Main Street in Tonopah from Tonopah Avenue to Oddie Avenue will be closed for the annual parade from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

For the parade, traffic will be rerouted at Tonopah Avenue to Knapp Avenue on St. Patrick Street.

About Butler Days

Jim Butler discovered the deposits of ore in the area of Tonopah Springs in 1900.

The town of Butler was renamed Tonopah in 1905 and the mines around the town produced almost $750,000 in gold and silver in 1901, and for the next 40 years, according to the town’s history records.

Jim Butler Days puts an emphasis on the town’s mining past as mining championships take place.