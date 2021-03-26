Jim Butler Days will hit its ‘golden’ year
Tonopah’s main thoroughfare will once again be lined with spectators and participants in the annual affairs connected to the Jim Butler Days event. This year coins the event’s “gold” anniversary as this will the 50th annual celebration.
Tonopah’s main thoroughfare will once again be lined with spectators and participants in the annual affairs connected to the Jim Butler Days event. This year coins the event’s “gold” anniversary as this will the 50th annual celebration.
The event, which honors the town’s founder, Jim Butler, and celebrates its history, is still in its planning stages. But things are moving along.
“We are moving full steam ahead,” said Joni Eastley, a committee member for the Jim Butler Days Committee, which is planning the event.
All the events that typically occur will be running.
This includes the “Nevada State Mining Championships, parade, raffle, pageant, Walk the Rock, talent show, and rodeo.
“Tonopah Rotary is sponsoring a concert on Sunday evening,” she said. “We’re bringing up the Reeves Brothers from Pahrump, and they’ll play in the evening after the rodeo.”
Jim Butler Days events typically span over a week, just before Memorial Day. This year’s event is slated to run from May 24 to May 31.
The Jim Butler Days event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, which was supposed to be the 50th annual celebration.
More information can be found at jimbutlerdays.com or on Facebook at https://bit.ly/31cDZnP
Eastley can be reached at 775-482-9466 or at 775-482-4533 if anyone has any questions. She can also be reached by email at jonieastley@gmail.com