Jim Butler Days will hit its ‘golden’ year

Tonopah’s main thoroughfare will once again be lined with spectators and participants in the annual affairs connected to the Jim Butler Days event. This year coins the event’s “gold” anniversary as this will the 50th annual celebration.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times The Nellis Air Force Honor Guard was first to walk along Main Street in Tonopah during the Jim Butler Days parade in 2018.

Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News--file A monument to Jim and Belle Butler is shown in a 2016 photo taken in Tonopah.

Jeffrey Meehan/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News The women's mucking competition at the 2019 Nevada State Mining Championships brought out three competitors. The mining championships occur annually in Tonopah during the Jim Butler Days celebration on Memorial Day weekend.

Jeffrey Meehan/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News Children lined the streets during the parade at the 49th annual Jim Butler Days. The week-long celebration got underway on May 20, 2019.

Jeffrey Meehan/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News Candy and prizes were thrown to children during the parade at the 49th annual Jim Butler Days. Butler Days, a celebration of the town's founder, attracts people from all over the state and beyond.

Tonopah’s main thoroughfare will once again be lined with spectators and participants in the annual affairs connected to the Jim Butler Days event. This year coins the event’s “gold” anniversary as this will the 50th annual celebration.

The event, which honors the town’s founder, Jim Butler, and celebrates its history, is still in its planning stages. But things are moving along.

“We are moving full steam ahead,” said Joni Eastley, a committee member for the Jim Butler Days Committee, which is planning the event.

All the events that typically occur will be running.

This includes the “Nevada State Mining Championships, parade, raffle, pageant, Walk the Rock, talent show, and rodeo.

“Tonopah Rotary is sponsoring a concert on Sunday evening,” she said. “We’re bringing up the Reeves Brothers from Pahrump, and they’ll play in the evening after the rodeo.”

Jim Butler Days events typically span over a week, just before Memorial Day. This year’s event is slated to run from May 24 to May 31.

The Jim Butler Days event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, which was supposed to be the 50th annual celebration.

More information can be found at jimbutlerdays.com or on Facebook at https://bit.ly/31cDZnP

Eastley can be reached at 775-482-9466 or at 775-482-4533 if anyone has any questions. She can also be reached by email at jonieastley@gmail.com