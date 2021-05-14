70°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

JIM WANG: Let’s get vaccinated: Why vaccination will protect you and the community

By Dr. Jim Wang Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
May 14, 2021 - 12:03 am
 
Thinkstock "COVID-19 vaccines are a key step in slowing the spread of disease and ultimately ...
Thinkstock "COVID-19 vaccines are a key step in slowing the spread of disease and ultimately stopping the pandemic," writes Jim Wang, D.O., at Pahrump Healthcare Center.
Thinkstock "COVID-19 vaccines are a key step in slowing the spread of disease and ultimately ...
Thinkstock "COVID-19 vaccines are a key step in slowing the spread of disease and ultimately stopping the pandemic," writes Jim Wang, D.O., at Pahrump Healthcare Center.

From state-wide lockdowns to mandatory health and safety measures, the COVID-19 pandemic changed the way we work, live and play, and unfortunately, has resulted in severe illness and death for many. Since January of 2020, there have been about 32 million reported cases of COVID-19 and about 570,000 total deaths from the virus in the United States. Specific populations of people are at higher risk of getting severely ill or dying from the virus. Among these are adults 65 or older, people with underlying health conditions and people with disabilities. In addition, people in vulnerable populations and some racial and ethnic minority groups are disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

Fortunately, scientists and public health experts around the world worked tirelessly to develop vaccines to help prevent people from getting sick from COVID-19, several of which have been authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). These vaccines have been evaluated in clinical trials that have involved tens of thousands of participants and have met the FDA’s rigorous scientific standards for safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality.

COVID-19 vaccines are a key step in slowing the spread of disease and ultimately stopping the pandemic.

However, despite their proven safety and efficacy, there may still be hesitancy and concern around receiving the vaccines. Some of the most common reasons people avoid getting the vaccine are misinformation about their ingredients, the science behind them and fear about adverse effects.

I highly encourage everyone eligible to get a vaccine to stay healthy and protect the people around you. Do it for yourself, your family, friends and community.

Getting vaccinated is the quickest way to get back to the things you did before the pandemic. To address potential points of hesitancy, here are a few key things to know:

The vaccines currently approved for use in the U.S. are effective at preventing COVID-19.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), several large-scale clinical trials and subsequent real-world experience shows that the COVID-19 vaccines prevent most people from getting COVID-19. Based on data from clinical studies, COVID-19 vaccines also help keep you from getting seriously ill, even if you do get infected. People are considered fully protected two weeks after their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, or two weeks after the single-dose Johnson &Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine.

The COVID-19 vaccines available are safe.

To date, over 231 million Americans have been vaccinated with the number increasing every day. The U.S. vaccine system has an extensive testing process to ensure the vaccines are as safe as possible and made with safe ingredients. The vaccines cannot give you COVID-19 as they do not contain the live virus that causes it. Most reported side effects have been mild and moderate; minor side effects are not uncommon. These side effects are part of the vaccine working, and usually go away in a couple of days.

There have been some serious side effects but they are rare.

More serious allergic reactions have been reported with the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) but they are rare. These allergic reactions occur in less than one case per million vaccinations.

The use of Johnson &Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine was put on hold but has resumed. Medical and scientific teams with the FDA and CDC did a thorough review that found the vaccine is safe and effective in preventing COVID-19. As of April 23, 2021, out of more than 7.98 million doses administered, the FDA and CDC found a total of 15 cases post EUA authorization of severe blood clot in people after receiving Johnson &Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. Experts estimate that for every 1 million persons vaccinated with the Janssen vaccine over 2,000 deaths from COVID-19 will be prevented and over 6,000 hospitalizations from COVID-19 will be prevented. In contrast, for every 1 million persons vaccinated with the Janssen vaccine an estimated 2 persons will develop the severe thrombosis (clot) with low platelets.

Vaccinations help us build population immunity, which will help end the pandemic.

Although we are still learning how many people must be vaccinated against COVID-19 before society can be considered protected, it is promising to see upward movement and collaborative efforts across the world to ensure everyone gets vaccinated. Everyone getting the vaccine who can, as it becomes available to them, will help end the pandemic and get us back to doing the things we love – and seeing the people we love.

Take the next step: Get vaccinated

If you have concerns about getting vaccinated, get informed with accurate information. Talk with your doctor or visit Optum’s vaccine resources at OptumCare.com or Vaccines for COVID-19 (cdc.gov) for more information.

Jim Wang, D.O., is with Southwest Medical’s Pahrump Healthcare Center.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times With additional signage placed at the vaccination venue, Se ...
Serenity Health’s vaccine effort underway in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Monday, May 3 was a big day for the owner and staff at Serenity Mental Health. After weeks of painstaking preparation, the health care company has now officially branched out into COVID-19 vaccine administration.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times As detailed on a flyer for the event, there are several not ...
Pahrump Music Festival still accepting vendors, talent
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Lovers of music, art and creativity, those who revel in community gatherings, excitement and activity, mark the calendar for the first weekend in June because organizers of the Pahrump Music Festival are promising four days of fun that are sure to delight the ears, eyes and even the tastebuds.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Recent brush fires have kept Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue ...
Brush fires continue to challenge fire crews
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

As daytime temperatures continue to climb as summer approaches, Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis recently spoke about the conditions which present numerous challenges for area firefighters.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center dining room was filled to near ca ...
Pahrump Senior Center reopens
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

There was a very odd occurrence at the Pahrump Senior Center on Monday, May 3.

Toni Boner
Local woman accused of stalking
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump woman was taken into custody following an extensive stalking investigation.

 
Sales tax holiday proposed for guard members
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Wednesday touted the efforts undertaken during to the COVID-19 crisis to mitigate its economic impacts on Nevada.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Brandi Matheny (R), veterans service offi ...
Beatty VFW honors VSO Brandi Matheny
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Brandi Matheny, of Pahrump, was recognized with a special award by the Veterans of Foreign Wars John Strozzi Post 12108 at their May 12 meeting.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Bar Rescue stops at the Pahrump VFW
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A popular cable television show that rehabs struggling bars made a stop in Pahrump.