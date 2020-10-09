75°F
News

Job seekers warned about wide variety of scammers

Staff Report
October 8, 2020 - 6:38 pm
 

As many Nevadans pursue new job opportunities during the pandemic, scams related to job seekers are on the rise. These scams can take many forms. In addition to traditional methods such as flyers, posters and advertisements, scams targeting job seekers can originate from multiple platforms, including fake websites, unsolicited emails, social media, messaging services, robocalls, Craigslist and pop-up advertisements.

Scammers are looking to steal your identity or money and might even be trying to involve you in a criminal enterprise.

“While so many Nevadans are faced with layoffs and looking for new opportunities, unscrupulous scammers are finding new ways to capitalize on these uncertain times,” Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford said. “I would like every Nevadan to know they can look to my office for help and should try to educate themselves about these scams to stop fraudsters in their tracks.”

There are numerous types of scams related to looking for a job.

In a reshipping scam, a fake recruiter pretends to represent a logistics, shipping or transport company. The “job duties” for the position usually includes receiving packages at home for inspection or repacking and shipment. The scammer might also provide preprinted labels. Often, the package will be shipped overseas.

Unbeknownst to the target of this scam, it typically involves the shipping of stolen or counterfeit goods. Generally, the person who accepts this job scam is not paid for their work and sometimes pays for the shipping themselves. Eventually, the scam company stops communicating with the consumer, but only after the consumer has lost money and potentially at risk for criminal prosecution.

Then there is the virtual assistant scam. This scam offers consumers the opportunity to do work-at-home data entry or virtual administrative assistant work. While there are legitimate job opportunities for this type of work, a scammer posing as offering this work might ask you to pay fees, buy materials, make payments on their behalf or give your personal information.

An office set-up scam is when an employer claims to be from a company based overseas looking to open an office or hire staff in the United States. Typically, the consumer receives a fake check that is supposed to be used for set-up expenses. The “employer” encourages the consumer to deposit the money and start making purchases for the office and have the supplies, such as laptops and other electronics, shipped to another address.

The check eventually bounces, leaving the consumer stuck with the bill. A variation on this scam requires that the consumer use his or her own card to make purchases that are never reimbursed.

While the above examples represent recent job-seeking scams, scammers might still run the classic job scams of envelope stuffing, mystery shopping, online survey scams and pyramid schemes.

Be cautious if someone offers you a job for which you have not applied or conducted an interview. Be wary if the job advertisement offers high pay for simple work. This is usually a sign of a scam.

Avoid paying a fee or making a purchase to get work. These fees can include enrollment fees, employment screening fees, training fees and the cost of purchasing of materials or shipping items.

Be skeptical of requests for personal or financial information, particularly if the potential employer or recruiter asks for your Social Security number, bank account number or other personal information prior to conducting an interview or making a formal job offer. While employees often must supply some of this information, do your homework to make sure the company is legitimate before providing it.

Research others’ experiences with the company. Try searching for the company online. When speaking to a recruiter, ask enough questions so that you feel comfortable with the job opportunity. Check the company’s web page, and if you receive an email, look at the domain address to see if matches the web page. Be wary if there are any differences or if you can’t find any reviews of the company’s web page.

If you believe you have been a victim of job scams, you may file a complaint with the Office of the Nevada Attorney General or with the Federal Trade Commission. You may also call the office’s hotline toll-free at 888-434-9989.

If the numbers and percentage of positive c ...
Inyo County moves into Orange Tier or restrictions
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Inyo County has moved to the Orange Tier as of Tuesday, loosening restrictions on businesses while retaining the fundamental policies designed to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The Brown family, who owns China Ranch, reth ...
Southeast Inyo County’s venerable landmark businesses still standing strong
By Robin Flinchum Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Adaptability, commitment and a little help from their friends are keeping Southeast Inyo County’s three oldest and best loved tourist destinations in business despite the ups and downs of a pandemic economy.

The primary goal for implementing Nevada Health Connection is to improve patient ...
New tool will streamline behavioral health referrals
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public and Behavioral Health, announced Monday the launch of Nevada Health Connection, a technology platform designed to enable real-time referrals and monitor availability of inpatient and outpatient behavioral health services in Nevada.

P-EBT is a new program that gives food benefits to children who lost access to fre ...
Families will receive funds to replace missed school meals
Staff Report

Children who would have received free or reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program have received a one-time refund for the cost of school lunches that were missed this spring because of COVID-related school closures.

The Nevada Rural Housing Authority recently receiv ...
Desert Properties receives recognition
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Rural Housing Authority (NRHA) has recently earned a prestigious distinction.

To participate, simply make an artistic creation using things you may not use any ...
Nevadans urged to get creative to back recycling
Staff Report

As part of our mission to foster a greener Nevada, the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection’s Recycling Program is excited to promote awareness about the importance of recycling and reusing through this year’s “Creative Reuse Showcase” statewide art show.

The announcement and details came from the U.S. Departement of Agriculture.
USDA adds $1 million for loans to rural businesses
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada State Rural Development Director Phil Cowee announced the agency will invest another $1 million to recapitalize small business lending in rural Nevada through a long-term, low interest loan to the Rural Nevada Development Corporation, a nonprofit alternative lender.

Nevada National Security Site firefighter Michael Porter wi ...
Nevada firefighter recognized for actions during wildfires
Staff Report

Nevada National Security Site firefighter Michael Porter, who led a Nevada search and rescue team that was deployed Sept. 12-21 to Oregon to fight the state’s wildfires, was honored by the Clark County Commission on Tuesday.