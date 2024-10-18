Judicial discipline commission to weigh Michele Fiore’s suspension

The Nevada Judicial Discipline Commission has scheduled a hearing Friday to determine if the group will taken away the salary of Michele Fiore, who was recently found guilty of wire fraud.

Nye County Judge and former Las Vegas city councilwoman Michele Fiore, held morning court in the Pahrump Justice Court on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)

Former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in Las Vegas with her attorney Michael Sanft after being found guilty of all counts in her wire fraud trial Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline is set to decide Friday if Michele Fiore will be suspended without pay from her seat in Pahrump Justice Court, after a federal jury found her guilty of conspiracy and wire fraud charges.

Fiore, a former Las Vegas city councilwoman, was appointed to the bench by the Nye County Commission in December 2022. Shortly after her indictment in July, the Commission on Judicial Discipline suspended her from the bench with pay.

She has been paid more than $20,900 since she was indicted on July 16, said Arnold Knightly, a spokesman for Nye County.

This month, a jury found her guilty of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and six counts of wire fraud for defrauding donors who thought they were contributing to a statue of fallen Metropolitan Police Department officer Alyn Beck. Prosecutors accused Fiore of using her charity and political action committee to raise money that she then spent on personal expenses such as rent, plastic surgery, and payments toward her daughter’s wedding.

Prosecutors alleged Fiore raised more than $70,000 for the creation of the statue while she was a city councilwoman, but then made no payments toward the memorial.

The commission has since filed a notice of its intent to continue Fiore’s suspension without her being paid a salary. A public hearing on the matter will be held at noon Friday. The link to the online hearing is www.youtube.com/live/TuKkJUCmtI0.

According to Nevada law governing the commission, a judge can be suspended without pay if the judge is found guilty of a felony. If the conviction is later reversed, the judge will be paid their salary for the period of the suspension.

The commission also has the power to remove a judge from the bench if it determines that the judge committed “willful misconduct,” which includes being convicted of a crime involving moral turpitude, according to Nevada law.

Local attorneys have said they expect Fiore will face some prison time in the wire fraud case. U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey has scheduled a sentencing hearing for Fiore on Jan. 3.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Review-Journal staff writer Noble Brigham contributed to this report.