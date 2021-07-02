July 4 activities abound in Nye County

This year marks the 245th birthday of the United States of America, and towns all around Nye County will be hosting events in celebration of the occasion, giving residents and visitors the chance to head out on Sunday, July 4 to revel in patriotism and unity. Tonopah, Round Mountain, Beatty and Amargosa each have their own activities planned and all are free for the public to enjoy.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The town of Beatty will host a fireworks show on Sunday, July 4 at Cottonwood Park.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times 4 R Kidz will host a Fourth of July celebration in Tonopah on Sunday, which will be followed by the town's annual fireworks show.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Round Mountain Gold will also be hosting Independence Day festivities, which are set for the park inside the Hadley Subdivision. Fireworks will follow the picnic.

The Fourth of July holiday in Tonopah will kick off at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, with the area nonprofit organization 4 R Kidz set to host a fabulous festival full of family fun. It will be a day filled with activities that will take over much of the town that afternoon and evening. There will be a kids’ parade, free swimming, games, water play, a petting zoo, music, a corn hole tournament, a food truck and even the exciting addition of a coin grab.

Parade sign-up will begin at 12:30 p.m. at the Best Western parking lot, 320 Main Street, and the parade itself will kick off at 1:30 p.m., just after the formal flag raising next to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #1103 at 985 Erie Street.

At 2 p.m. free swim will open at the Tonopah Memorial Swimming Pool, 611 Bryan Avenue and continue until 4 p.m. That is when everyone can head over to the Joe Friel Sports Complex to grab a bite to eat at the Sweet Dixie Southern BBQ food truck and prepare for the evening.

At 5 p.m. the corn hole tournament and various field events, including games and the petting zoo, will commence at the sports complex, as will the live music provided by the Stritenbergers. At 6 p.m. attendees will have the opportunity to take part in the coin grab and once the evening turns to full dark, the Tonopah Fireworks Show will take place.

Members of the Round Mountain community will also be treated to an afternoon of Fourth of July festivities thanks to Round Mountain Gold Corporation, which will be hosting its annual Fourth of July Family Picnic from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hadley White Park in the Hadley Subdivision.

The Round Mountain Gold event will include an array of activities such as carnival games, an inflatable bounce house, slides, a mechanical bull, mud volleyball courts, a barbecue, a rock wall, live music and laser tag. There will also be a special treat that lines up perfectly with Round Mountain Gold’s regular operations, with the community invited to partake of and learn about gold panning.

Following Round Mountain Gold’s community picnic, the town of Round Mountain will then be hosting its annual Fourth of July Fireworks Show in the Hadley Subdivision. Attendees will gather just as darkness begins to envelope the town, with the first fireworks set to light up the night around 9 p.m.

In Amargosa, the Amargosa Racing Association is set to get the celebration underway on Sunday at 6 p.m. at the Amargosa Community Park on Amargosa Farm Road.

Plans call for the live band Breakin’ Out to be rocking out with classic rock, R&B, blues and country tunes until 9 p.m. There will also be a horseshoe tournament with a $10 buy-in per person, as well as a barbecue and lots of activities for the youngsters to enjoy. The town of Amargosa and its volunteer fire department will then put on the Amargosa Fireworks Show just after dusk.

While the town of Beatty does not have full-on festivities planned for Independence Day, it does plan to host a fireworks spectacular that is sure to dazzle. The Beatty Fourth of July Fireworks Show, sponsored by the town of Beatty and the Beatty Volunteer Fire Department and provided by vendor Lantis Fireworks and Lasers, will provide a pyrotechnic show at Cottonwood Park on Sunday night.

Each of the aforementioned events is open to the public. For more information contact the town in which the activities are scheduled to take place.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com