KNYE radio observes 20th-anniversary milestone in Pahrump

It was a community-wide celebration for Pahrump’s hometown radio station, as Karen Jackson, owner of KNYE 95.1 FM, hosted a pool party and barbecue at the Saddle West Resort.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Local residents of all ages turned out for the 20th anniversary celebration of KNYE 95.1 FM on Saturday June 22nd, at the Saddle West Resort. Owner Karen Jackson spoke about how the station has evolved over the years, as well as a few upcoming changes in the not too distant future.

The June 22 event served as a 20th anniversary gala for Karen Jackson who purchased the radio station back in 2007 from the late legendary radio personality, Art Bell, 72.

The June 22 event served as a 20th anniversary gala for Jackson, who purchased the station back in 2007 from the late, legendary radio personality, Art Bell.

Bell, 72, passed away Friday, April 13, 2018 in his Pahrump home.

Following the event, Jackson spoke about some of the changes she’s made since buying the station.

“As far as what has changed with the station over the past 20 years, we do a live show, and we also have the 30s and 40s show on Sunday afternoon from 3 to 6 p.m. I will never change that because everybody loves it. We also do live programming, which has never been done before. When I took over the station, we only (had) 1,283 songs in our library, and now we have close to 11,000 songs, and I’m adding more every day, so a lot has definitely changed.”

Past changes aside, Jackson also talked about a few upcoming changes and additions to the station and its programming.

She described the station’s format as eclectic because there’s a little something for everybody in the community when listeners tune in.

“We have a brand new antenna coming, which will make our broadcasts much clearer,” she said. “I’m always looking for what additional programming to add, but I just haven’t found what I’m looking for just yet. When I find it, I will definitely put it on. I promised this community 15 years ago that KNYE would always be their community radio station, and that’s truly been my focus and will continue to be.”

