69°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

KPVM to expand to Las Vegas market

Pahrump news station expands to Henderson
By Mike Shoro Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
October 22, 2021 - 8:59 am
 
Vernon Van Winkle, president and CEO of KPVM Pahrump, poses for a portrait in front of the buil ...
Vernon Van Winkle, president and CEO of KPVM Pahrump, poses for a portrait in front of the building at 203 S. Water St., which will become home to KPVM's second television studio, in Henderson, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
KPVM Station owner Vern Van Winkle stands next to a digital unit. Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump ...
KPVM Station owner Vern Van Winkle stands next to a digital unit. Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times
The Town Annex in Pahrump, television station KPVM there is the setting for "Small Town Ne ...
The Town Annex in Pahrump, television station KPVM there is the setting for "Small Town News," a six-episode docuseries coming to HBO on Friday, July 23, 2021, in Pahrump. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Vernon Van Winkle, president and CEO of KPVM Pahrump, poses for a portrait in front of the buil ...
Vernon Van Winkle, president and CEO of KPVM Pahrump, poses for a portrait in front of the building at 203 S. Water St., which will become home to KPVM's second television studio, in Henderson, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Pahrump TV station that is the subject of a recent HBO series is expanding into the Las Vegas Valley.

KPVM Pahrump, Channel 25.1 is expanding into Clark County with a studio on Water Street in Henderson President and CEO Vern Van Winkle confirmed Wednesday. The station will continue covering Pahrump news, while adding niche, community news coverage of Henderson and the communities of Mountain’s Edge and Summerlin.

The move into the Las Vegas Valley fulfills a main storyline in the six-episode docuseries that premiered this summer, “Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump” — Van Winkle’s desire to open a Las Vegas Valley studio and cover Clark County.

“It’s chapter two of the HBO series,” he quipped on a Wednesday phone call from Pahrump.

Van Winkle said he hopes to open the studio at 203 S. Water St. on or around Nov. 1. It may be a soft opening, he said, as he works through some of the details on programming.

He’s planning to target young people with one- to two-minute news stories that would air every hour, about five minutes past the hour, and simultaneously stream on YouTube and on the station’s website. Production would then clip the stories together to form half-hour newscasts starting at 5 p.m. to serve an older, television-watching audience, Van Winkle said. Under his plans, Pahrump would get its 30-minute newscast first followed by the Las Vegas Valley , adding “but as the stories roll out, I don’t think it’s going to be like that.”

The 61-year-old news veteran is also considering running the Las Vegas studio without news anchors. He wonders if their role of tying together a newscast is outdated and whether he could save costs by having reporters anchor their own stories.

“We’re reinventing the process of news and how the news is gonna get out to the public on a daily basis,” Van Winkle said.

KPVM began broadcasting out of Pahrump in 1997 and boasts of being one of 95 independently run news stations in the country. Vernon and his wife Ronda Van Winkle run KPVM and ACE Country Radio 103.1 together.

Vernon Van Winkle is the rural director for the Nevada Broadcasting Association; both Van Winkles were inducted into the association’s Hall of Fame.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Getty Images Readers can submit Letters to the Editor directly to jmeehan@pvtimes.com or on th ...
Letters to the Editor

Reader explains who he thinks the real puppets are

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Daughter Julie Jennings shares a tender moment with her mot ...
Legendary country, pop singer dies at 96
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

It’s uncertain how many locals knew that a legendary and famed singer was a resident of Pahrump for over two decades.

Nye County school board approves new tracking system
Nye County school board approves new tracking system
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County School District school board approved unanimously on Wednesday evening to implement a new tracking system for their buses and students who ride the buses.

 
Halloween a treat for retailers this year
By Mike Shoro Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevadans and Americans are expected to spend more on Halloween this year than in any year prior, according to projections released by groups representing retailers.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times New signage for Rhyolite, a Nevada ghost ...
Rhyolite ghost town gets an upgrade with new signs
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Bureau of Land Management is in the process of installing new interpretive signs in Rhyolite Ghost Town.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pictured is Melody Koivu, grand marshal f ...
Beatty High School celebrates homecoming week
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Oct. 11-16 was Beatty High School’s homecoming week, including the traditional parade and bonfire, with the addition of some new elements, such as food trucks (Gema’s Cafe and Mama’s Sweet Ice) and a drum circle at the campfire.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Several Halloween-themed events are scheduled for this week ...
Halloween events begin Saturday in Pahrump Valley
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Though Halloween Day is next Sunday, Oct. 31, this year, there appears to be no shortage of Halloween-themed events happening in town coming up this weekend.