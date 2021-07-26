91°F
weather icon Rain
Pahrump NV
News

Lake Powell drops to lowest level in reservoir’s history

By Blake Apgar Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
July 25, 2021 - 6:55 pm
 
(Desert Research Institute)
(Desert Research Institute)

Lake Powell, the country’s second largest reservoir, reached its lowest water level on record this weekend, according to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

The bureau’s website showed that the lake in Northern Arizona and Southern Utah on Friday had dropped to 3,555.09 feet, just below the previous record low elevation set in April 2005 at 3,555.1 feet.

The lake stood at 3,554.9 feet as of Saturday, according to the bureau.

“This is a benchmark moment,” Kyle Roerink, executive director of the Great Basin Water Network, said Sunday. “And it’s not going to be the last one this summer.”

Becki Bryant, a bureau spokeswoman in the Upper Colorado Basin, previously told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that smaller snowpack, hotter temperatures, less precipitation and dry soils soaking up runoff all contributed to less water flowing into the Colorado River system.

In the first six months of the year, Lake Powell received 2.5 million acre-feet less water than was expected, she said.

The Bureau of Reclamation said this month that additional water from upstream reservoirs will be released this year to prop up Lake Powell. Lake level decline will likely continue until runoff season begins next year.

Roerink said Lake Powell’s declining water levels are indicative of a larger problem in water conservation.

“This calls for our society to question how we manage things moving forward,” he said.

Bryant has said the bureau will continue working with Upper Colorado Basin states on a drought response operations plan.

The additional water being released into Lake Powell this year will not affect how much water is released downstream to Lake Mead, which is nearing its first federally declared water shortage, federal officials have said. A shortage declaration will lead to cuts next year in Nevada’s allocation of Colorado River water.

Last month, Lake Mead broke its previous record low elevation of 1,071.61 feet, and water levels have kept declining. That’s expected to continue until at least November, when agricultural demand for water decreases, according to Patti Aaron, the Bureau of Reclamation spokeswoman for the Lower Colorado Basin.

Echoing Roerink’s concerns, Bronson Mack, spokesman for the Southern Nevada Water Authority, has said that Lake Mead and Lake Powell’s low water levels reaffirm the need to focus on conservation.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Jonah Dylan contributed to this report.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Buffalo Soldiers Day in Nevada celebrated for 3rd year
By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada’s third Buffalo Soldiers Day was celebrated Saturday to honor the country’s all-Black military units.

The Student Union building at UNLV in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Ve ...
Face mask backers urge Board of Regents to make them mandatory for all
By Julie Wootton-Greener Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Proponents of face masks on college campuses this fall on Friday urged the Nevada Board of Regents to go beyond a mandate for employees OK’d by the Clark County Commission.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nevada State Engineer Adam Sullivan has been confirmed in t ...
Adam Sullivan confirmed as Nevada State Engineer
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After serving as “acting” Nevada state engineer and administrator of the Nevada Division of Water Resources (NDWR) for the past seven months, Adam Sullivan has now been confirmed in those positions, with his official appointment reported in a press release issued Tuesday, July 20.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo from the 2020 Back to School Fair shows the ...
Pahrump Back to School Fair set for July 31
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It is once again that time of year when parents and students must turn their thoughts to the coming school term and begin preparing for another nine months of academic endeavors. With the 2021-2022 school year set to begin on Tuesday, August 10 in Nye County, in an effort to help ensure that area families are ready to send their children back to the classroom, be it virtual or in person, the NyE Communities Coalition is now gearing up for its annual Back to School Fair.

Getty Images Pictured are brine pools for lithium carbonate mining, a resource development act ...
Nye County opposing NASA land proposal
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In Nevada, mining is a major industry, bringing in millions of dollars in taxes every year and employing thousands of workers in high-paying positions that help support the local economy but much of the mining operations in the Silver State rely on access to federally controlled lands.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Lions Club hosted its play fundraiser fea ...
Pahrump Lions take audiences on emotional journey with “Love Letters”
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It was an emotional roller-coaster ride of a weekend for audiences at Sanders Family Winery, who were treated to two nights of theatrical entertainment from the Pahrump Valley Lions Club with the A.R. Gurney play “Love Letters”.

NCSO: Randall Fuller, 60, faces several charges including three counts of attempted murder foll ...
Suspect arrested after armed standoff
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

At least three Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies are recovering from minor injuries after a tense standoff with an armed suspect.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford
Conversations with Nevada AG Ford continues
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Some of the country’s most vulnerable populations are children and the elderly and it is just these populations that will be the subject of the next segment in a series of public outreach sessions from the Nevada Attorney General’s Office, which will continue its Conversations with AG Ford initiative this coming Wednesday.