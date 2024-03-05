56°F
News

Lands set aside for north-end trailhead

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
March 5, 2024 - 11:03 am
 
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo shows the area just south of the Johnnie Curve, which the county has now set aside land for the future development of a trailhead on the far north end of the Pahrump Valley.
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of Southside Trailhead took place in May 2019. Officials are now looking to add another trailhead to the valley, this time on the northern end.

The Pahrump Public Lands Advisory Committee is working to develop and connect trails throughout Nye County and as part of that effort, lands have now been earmarked for a new trailhead at the northern end of the Pahrump Valley.

Pahrump Public Lands Advisory Committee Secretary Robert Adams went before the Nye County Commission last month to make the request.

“Connectivity of trails in the future, even in the next five or six years, is critical,” Adams remarked. “That’s why we’re working with the Nevada Off-Highway Vehicle Association in putting a network of trails together that connect places. The Battle Born Trail is, at this point, coming out of Pahrump, up through Amargosa Junction, it’s hitting Beatty, Gold Point, Goldfield and on to Tonopah. And there’s talk of continuing it up to Carson City.”

The area pegged by the advisory committee for the next local trailhead is located in the Johnnie Townsite on the east side of Highway 160 just south of the Johnnie Curve. It includes four assessor’s parcel numbers consisting of 47 lots and it’s a popular spot already, Adams explained, with many different events using it as a launch point. Best in the Desert, for instance, sometimes begins at that location.

Nye County Commission Chair Debra Strickland, who acts as liaison to the Pahrump Public Lands Advisory Committee, seemed quite excited by the prospect.

“What we have here, commissioners, is the ability to set aside lands that we already own, that haven’t served us in any way,” Strickland said. “I’m hoping this board can support this and that’s all we’re asking at this time, if you’ll consider development of the trailhead.”

She remarked the trailhead could even offer the opportunity to create a designated wildlife viewing area in the future, giving residents and visitors the chance to observe the area’s varied fauna. However, actual development of the trailhead will require much more footwork, such as identifying grant funding and/or establishing some kind of private/public partnership to fund the project. Adams said his committee was already looking into funding available through the state OHV commission as well as the Nevada Division of Parks.

The item before the board on Feb. 16 was merely a first step.

One action that will be immediately taken as a result of the item is the removal of the associated properties from the tax rolls. This will also eliminate the possibility of residences being developed on any of the lots and thus, reduces future potential water burden, Strickland highlighted.

Commissioner Frank Carbone made the motion to consider developing the trailhead on the identified county-owned parcels, with a second from commissioner Bruce Jabbour. The motion passed with all in favor.

The first trailhead developed in Pahrump as a result of the public lands advisory committee’s efforts was the Southside Trailhead, which officially opened in May of 2019. The aim is to eventually create several more trailheads throughout Nye County, each with an informational kiosk that details the routes of the Battle Born Trail System.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

