Larceny suspect located, arrested
The man suspected of committing larceny at a local business has been captured.
The man suspected of committing larceny at a local business has been captured.
Via its social media site, on Wednesday morning July 21, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office sought the public’s help in identifying the suspect whose image was captured on the store’s surveillance cameras.
Roughly 30 minutes later, tips from the community led to the identification of the man.
After receiving additional tips from the public, the suspect was located just before 10:30 a.m., living in a small tent along Raindance Drive, where the arresting deputy also located a firearm on his person, among other items according to communications between the deputy and Nye County Dispatchers.
The sheriff’s office has not released the name of the man, who was eventually transported to the Nye County Detention Center and booked.
Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes