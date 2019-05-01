Las Vegas’ airport sees 4.4M passengers in March

Passengers wait in the TSA screening line at McCarran International Airport, Jan. 11, 2019. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Traffic at Las Vegas’ primary airport continued to increase in March.

The number of passengers at McCarran International Airport increased 2.6 percent from a year earlier to 4.4 million, the Clark County Department of Aviation reported Friday.

The number brought the total for the first three months of this year to 11.9 million passengers, also a 2.6 percent increase from the same period last year. That keeps McCarran on track to surpass 2018’s 49.7 million passengers, which represented the busiest year in the airport’s 70-year history.

Southwest Airlines, the busiest carrier at McCarran, saw 1.6 million passengers in March, a 1.3 percent increase over the same month last year.

Spirit Airlines had the largest increase among the five busiest airlines at McCarran, with a spike of 21.4 percent from a year earlier to 458,036 last month.

United Airlines saw the only decrease among the top five, with a 5 percent drop in March.

Low-cost carrier Allegiant Air saw a 2.6 percent decrease to 218,010 passengers in March. For the first three months of this year, the Las Vegas-based airline recorded a 6.7 percent decrease to 551,263 passengers.