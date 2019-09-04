Las Vegas off-road group eyes Beatty for event

Beatty, already becoming known for off-road exploration and racing, may be seeing even more action, according to Kevin Bailey of Vegas Valley 4 Wheelers.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Kevin Bailey of Vegas Valley 4 Wheelers is shown speaking at the meeting in Beatty. Bailey was recently invited to Beatty by two town advisory board members interested in developing a 4-wheel obstacle course.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Happy Burro owner Fred Summers with one of his kits for people planning to storm Area 51. It contains a "body bag" and a toe tag. Behind him, in the window of the Happy Burro Hostel, are two inflatable "aliens."

Bailey was recently invited to Beatty by Beatty Town Advisory Board members Randy Reed and Perry Forsyth, who are interested in developing a 4-wheel obstacle course. He attended the board’s Aug. 26 meeting to discuss the club’s interest in Beatty as the site for an event similar to the “Hump and Bump” they have been holding annually in Logandale for over 30 years.

He said Vegas Valley 4 Wheelers is strictly for full-size off-road vehicles — no motorcycles, no side-by-sides, and no ATV’s. They do not race but explore and enjoy the off-road experience.

The club is a non-profit that gives the money it raises from events to various charities and to the host community. Bailey said they gave $12,000 to the town of Logandale last year, which, due to fluctuations in economics, was $5,000 less than the year before.

Bailey was pleased to learn from board treasurer Erika Gerling, that Beatty already has miles of trails mapped, with GPS coordinates, that can be found on the Nevada Off-Highway Vehicle Program website.

The club adheres to a “tread lightly” philosophy, according to Bailey. “We don’t want to tear up the land,” he said, adding that they want to preserve the experience for future generations.

There was no new business on the board agenda, as a report on wild burros from the BLM had been canceled.

Beatty Volunteer Fire Chief Mike Harmon and Nye County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Alan Lynn advised those present to be prepared for what the “Storm Area 51” event might bring.

Their advice included stocking up of gas and essential supplies in advance because there may be heavy traffic on Highway 95. In that event, Lynn suggested taking a detour through Death Valley to bypass the Lathrop Wells area.

Both men said that exactly what might happen is unknown and that they are waiting for further information to be gathered and made available.

Fred Summers, owner of the Happy Burro in Beatty, showed a special kit he has prepared to sell for those planning to storm Area 51. The kit includes a body bag and a toe tag.

Richard Stephens is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.