Late night fire destroys south-end home

One woman was transported by flight to University Medical Center after receiving severe burns following a structure fire along the 800 block of Janet Lane on Monday, Dec. 26.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews and Nye County Sheriff’s deputies responded en masse to the doublewide manufactured home just after 11 p.m., to what Fire Chief Scott Lewis termed a “high-risk” fully-involved structure fire with multiple exposures on the property, including trees and vehicles.

Adjacent residences were evacuated as a safety precaution.

Crews were able to place the fire under control in less than 30 minutes.

After assessing the extent of the woman’s burns, medics transported her to Mercy Air Base 21 where she was flown to Las Vegas.

A 7-year-old girl was also medically assessed for minor injuries and will recover.

Crews from Valley Electric Association were dispatched to the area to secure electricity on the property.

Chief Lewis requested the response of the American Red Cross to provide assistance to one adult and two children who were affected by the blaze.

The exact cause of the fire, which destroyed the home, is under investigation.

