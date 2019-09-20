76°F
News

Lauver, Kamien rule at Pahrump homecoming

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
September 20, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

The announcement of Pahrump Valley High School’s homecoming king and queen was taken very differently by the two winners who heard their names called at halftime of the Trojans’ football game against Boulder City on Sept. 13.

Ashton Kamien had a feeling he was going to be named homecoming king based on what he heard throughout the day, not to mention the wild cheers that resulted from his name being announced.

“I heard rumors,” Kamien said on the field after the presentation. “A lot of people told me, ‘I voted for you!’ A lot of them said, ‘You’re going to win, Ashton!’ They already knew.”

Meanwhile, homecoming queen Skyler Lauver was pleasantly surprised by the honor.

“Yes, I was a little surprised,” she admitted. “I had friends of mine telling me they voted for me, but it kind of caught me off guard to think it was actually happening.”

Neither Kamien nor Lauver had been named class prince or princess during their previous years at Pahrump Valley, making Friday’s announcement a bit more special.

Both have made names for themselves in athletics; Lauver is a Class 3A all-state softball player and former basketball player for Pahrump Valley and former volleyball player at Rosemary Clarke Middle School, while Kamien was on the Pahrump Special Olympics basketball team that has competed in the Southern Nevada regional tournament and also has participated in soccer and bowling.

The other three classes crowned homecoming princes and princesses, and the honorees were juniors Sofia Martinez and Jacob Lopez, sophomores Janneth Castillo and Angel Quintana and freshmen Shania Hopkins and Makoa Batongbacal.

THE LATEST
Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, Sept.18 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $12 million.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The crash occurred south of Pahrump along Nevada Highway 16 ...
NHP provides update on Nye bus crash investigation
By David Jacobs Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Highway Patrol released new findings on the Sept. 5 crash involving a school bus carrying the Pahrump Valley High School junior varsity football team, a nighttime Highway 160 construction zone wreck that injured at least four on the bus.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Valley Electric Association recently approached the Nye Coun ...
VEA makes move to fulfill Pahrump community center commitment
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Commission has given the thumbs up to the letter of intent from Valley Electric Association outlining the cooperative’s desire to make good on promises made to the community by donating $5 million, plus necessary land, to construct a new community center in Pahrump.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Some Beatty residents have been putting ou ...
Roundup focuses on Beatty burros
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

What do you do with too many burros? The U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s solution to that problem is to gather as many as possible and take them to holding facilities.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Assemblyman Greg Hafen II was among the lawmakers w ...
Nevada Assemblyman Hafen receives conservative achievement award
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The American Conservative Union Foundation’s 2019 ratings have been released and top conservatives from the state of Nevada were honored with awards during the foundation’s recent inaugural CPAC West conference, hosted Sept. 13 in Reno.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Auto Plaza, which sells new vehicles fro ...
Pahrump dealership addresses impact of national UAW strike
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Auto Plaza won’t run out of vehicles manufactured by General Motors Company anytime soon, as the strike that sent over 49,000 General Motors workers from the factory floor to the picket lines in mid-September continues.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Dan Simmons with the largest Lahontan cutthroat of the day. ...
Dan Simmons’ Sportsman’s quest: Exploring the Legends of the Lake
By Dan Simmons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada always has been the land of legends, mysteries and adventures. When it comes to fishing, it’s no different, as I discovered at Pyramid Lake, a short distance north of Reno.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Great deals can be had on countless items including furnitur ...
Pahrump Senior Center to host rummage sale
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Officials at the Pahrump Senior Center want the community to know that “one person’s clutter is another person’s treasure.”

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times A performer works what's known as the "Poodle Review", ...
Circus delights crowd in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Upward of 200 area residents took in the sights and sounds of the Jordan World Circus at McCullough Arena in Pahrump Sept. 14.