92°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Lawmakers join ‘critical’ fight against lithium drilling near Ash Meadows

A sign outside the Amargosa Valley Community Building as Rover Critical Minerals hosts a town h ...
A sign outside the Amargosa Valley Community Building as Rover Critical Minerals hosts a town hall for residents concerned about recent mining claims surrounding the town on June 20, 2024, in Amargosa Valley. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The community building is full as Rover Critical Minerals hosts a town hall for residents conce ...
The community building is full as Rover Critical Minerals hosts a town hall for residents concerned about its recent mining claims surrounding the town on June 20, 2024, in Amargosa Valley. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The blue pool is teeming with wildlife and greenery along the Crystal Spring as it winds its wa ...
The blue pool is teeming with wildlife and greenery along the Crystal Spring as it winds its way within the Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge on May 9, 2023, in Amargosa Valley. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump resident Shannon Arimura celebrated her 50th Birthday ...
GALLERY: Woman’s 50th birthday bash benefits Pahrump kids
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Crews battled a fire on Comanche Drive on the s ...
Officials: Fire on Comanche Drive likely started in a/c unit
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file The land at the southwest corner of Highway 160 and Hom ...
What could become of former Kingdom Gentlemen’s Club site
Victim’s family speaks about fatal stabbing in Pahrump park
By Alan Halaly Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
July 3, 2024 - 10:57 am
 

Signaling a win for environmentalists and a mobilized Nye County town, Nevada’s U.S. senators and three of its congressional representatives threw their support behind a proposal to prevent lithium mining around Ash Meadows National Refuge.

In a letter dated Tuesday, Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., and Reps. Dina Titus, Steven Horsford and Susie Lee, D-Nev., urged the U.S. Department of Interior to issue a “mineral withdrawal” around the refuge.

A mineral withdrawal would prevent new mining companies from staking their claim to minerals like lithium on public land, which companies can do freely under the General Mining Act of 1872. Lithium, designated as a critical mineral needed for the energy transition away from fossil fuels, is used in electric vehicle batteries.

“I think this is a needed breath of relief for our community leaders,” said Mason Voehl, executive director of the Amargosa Conservancy, a nonprofit that’s fueled local opposition to mining near Ash Meadows. “Especially so they don’t feel like they’re just kind of yelling into the void about this issue.”

The withdrawal wouldn’t affect those currently staked by Rover Critical Minerals, whose two exploratory lithium projects drew the ire of Nye County residents reliant on wells that pump groundwater. Rover’s CEO didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Voehl and his coalition, through a Nature Conservancy hydrological study, have made the case that any mining project in the vicinity of Ash Meadows would imperil its endangered species and local access to water. Rover has maintained that its independent hydrologist doesn’t see any potential impact.

“Recent proposals for exploratory mineral drilling and extraction near the refuge boundary pose an immediate threat to the integrity of this fragile ecosystem,” the lawmakers wrote. “Maintaining the integrity of this watershed is not only important for conserving the unique plants and animals that live in this special place, but it also helps protect the water source for the surrounding communities.”

Haaland to decide fate of the fight

The letter comes after a coalition made up of Nye County town officials, Death Valley’s Timbisha Shoshone tribe, and the Amargosa Conservancy traveled to Washington, D.C., last week to plead their case to Interior officials.

The group gave Cortez Masto a tour of the refuge in April, and she has since been outspoken on the issue in congressional hearings with Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Bureau of Land Management Director Tracy Stone-Manning.

Haaland now will decide whether a mineral withdrawal is warranted. A set timeline is unclear.

“We’re going to have to be vigilant,” Voehl said. “What we don’t want to see is this languish over the next few months and get shelved.”

Contact Alan Halaly at ahalaly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlanHalaly on X.

THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file The land at the southwest corner of Highway 160 and Hom ...
What could become of former Kingdom Gentlemen’s Club site
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The land at the southwest corner of Highway 160 and Homestead Road has been bare since 2019 when the infamous white castle-style building that once housed the Kingdom Gentlemen’s Club was finally torn down. Now, five years later, the first steps are being taken toward redevelopment of the property.

Victim’s family speaks about fatal stabbing in Pahrump park
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A family member of the woman who was stabbed to death at Petrack Park in Pahrump on June 19 says she was well acquainted with several homeless individuals who frequented there and often helped them with resources.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times
Bang for your buck: Where to buy fireworks
Staff Report

Nye County is known for its many fireworks stores that typically peak around the Fourth of July holiday. If you’re looking to stock up on fireworks check out these local retailers:

  • Alamo Fireworks Megastore, 5360 US-95, Amargosa Valley
  • Area 51 Fireworks, 1381 Highway 372
  • Blackjack Fireworks, 1181 S. Highway 160
  • Phantom Fireworks of Pahrump, 921 S. Highway 160, Suite 501
  • Red Apple Fireworks, 3640 S. Highway 160
  • Outlaw Pyro, 2280 W. Betty Ave.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Located on the lot next door to the Pahrump DMV, this buildi ...
Here’s when MediWaste is expected to discuss its contentious plans
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

When word of the proposal to establish a medical waste disposal operation in the heart of town reached Pahrump residents’ ears, it sparked a flash of public opposition and demands that the Nye County Commission step in to address the issue.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Fourth of July Parade is expected to see a large turnout ...
Want some fun for 4th of July? Here’s where to find it
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

There will be no excuse for boredom in Pahrump this coming holiday, with a variety of Independence Day activities scheduled that the whole family is sure to enjoy. From a patriotic procession that morning and family festival in the afternoon to a fantastic fireworks display that night, Fourth of July will be a fun-filled celebration of America’s birthday.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Shadow Mountain Quilters celebrated 30 years as a guild t ...
These quilters are celebrating 3 decades together
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It all started with six local women gathering to discuss quilting over coffee and donuts and now, three decades later, the Shadow Mountain Quilters has become an ingrained part of the local arts community.