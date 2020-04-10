Leslie Road in Pahrump set for repaving

Leslie Road has been stripped of its pavement for several weeks now and residents might have been wondering when they can expect to see the improvement project moving forward.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Leslie Road will see some new pavement in the coming weeks, with Wulfenstein Construction awarded the contract to complete the $433,000 paving project.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo, taken the morning of Wednesday, April 8, shows the intersection of Leslie Road and Irene Street in Pahrump.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Public Works crews are seen at the intersection of Leslie Road and Basin Avenue, performing some preparatory work before paving of Leslie Road commences.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Leslie Road will be repaved from Basin Avenue, shown here, north to Irene Street.

Nye County saw some postponement of this project as a result of the disruption caused by the COVID-19 outbreak but the county is now back to business and that road is set to see repaving in the very near future.

The Nye County Commission awarded the contract for the repaving project to Wulfenstein Construction Company during its Tuesday, April 7 meeting.

The repaving project covers roughly a mile of Leslie Road between Basin Avenue and Irene Street and will consist of 3.5 inch paving to a width of 38 feet and a layer of tack coat. The total cost for the paving comes in at $443,607.95.

Two other companies submitted bids for the project, including Las Vegas Paving and West Coast Paving, based out of Reno. Las Vegas Paving’s bid came in at $531,000 while West Coast Paving’s bid was $779,075.

“The work performed under this contract shall commence within one to 10 business days of the commencement date set forth in the notice to proceed unless otherwise extended by written authorization by the director of public works,” the contract documents dictate. “The work, including any or all options and alternatives identified in article 11, shall be substantially completed no later than 60 business days from the notice to proceed date.”

The contract also stipulates that Leslie Road must remain open at all times, although traffic will see some delays with the use of flaggers and other traffic control methods.

