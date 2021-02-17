Thinkstock This issue's letters to the editor cover a wide range of issues.

International corporations gaining control in the US

The changes in this country and the world, in general, are taking place at an exponential pace. With a little analysis, most may find have more negative effects on individual freedoms especially.

The ‘World Economic Forum, which just took place in Davos Switzerland, with the Theme of The “Great Reset” which is part of The “New World Order” which comes to the forefront every so often, but planned and refined for a very long time.

It needs an in-depth study and discussion by everyone everywhere. In the USA the new administration it seems is fully supportive of it and most of its policies, but we have a very stubborn blockade that should stop much of it and if enough people pay attention, called our Constitution.

But there are those working to make ‘end-runs’ around it. For example, many politicians today have discovered if they partner with the very power in the private sector, they can get particularly financial support and cover by saying these are private corporations and they can do as they please if they don’t break our laws.

These corporations, most of which are international, get access to government powers, mostly legislation and enforcement, which include a level of protection from competition, giving them a level of insurance of profits.

Much of this reminds me of W.E.D. Du Bois who coined the words The “Talented Tenth,” believing that only about 10% of any group of people were smart enough to be ‘leaders,’ the rest had to be followers. Thoughts such as these have come to the forefront of many in positions of power or those seeking power again today.

Whether they themselves or their supporters fully understand the very possible results that such thinking is likely to bring does not matter because history is full of the end results of such attempts of dominating masses of people.

David Jaronik

The thing that America has fought against is now happening

In case you have been living under a rock or in an underground bunker somewhere and not paying any attention to the real news, you are now seeing what America has fought against from its beginning. When our government allows anyone to take away our freedom of speech that means they do not follow our Constitution. This has been coming on for a long time and now it is here for all to see.

There is a reason why our leaders have used an invisible force to cause our citizens to become unemployed and dependent upon the very government that is supposed to protect us. There is a reason why the speaker of the House has banned ordinary words on the House floor like mother, father, brother or sister. How can a representative ask for an investigation into the incoming president’s corrupt family?

Did you ever think this could happen in America, the beacon of freedom on the hill, the land of opportunity, the land where rule of law and fairness resides? When Americans see the dumbest lawsuits ever, and on the other hand courts will not allow an investigation into voter fraud, there is nowhere to turn. At least half the country, the ones who pay the bulk of taxes, are totally backed into a corner with nowhere to turn for fairness, enforcing or ignoring laws, we are at a very bad crossroad.

I hope cooler heads prevail and someone in our government can bring back the hopes of citizens who feel America has passed its time as the world leader, as this is what a communist takeover looks like.

Arnold Breitenbach

Reader cites his conditions to supporting new president

A letter to Joe Biden:

I am willing to unite with you. But, you must take action to end the hate.

In your inauguration speech you mentioned the challenged facing the USA. You said, “To overcome these challenges, to restore the soul and secure the future of America requires so much more than words. It requires the most elusive of all things in a democracy: Unity. Unity.” I agree.

Here are some steps you need to take.

1. Apologize for calling your opponent’s supporters “ugly, Trump chumps.”

2. Make sure the media and Democrats stop calling for the reprogramming of Trump Supporters. The very thought of “Truth and Reconciliation” re-education camps is not consistent with a true democracy.

3. Insist publishers stop blackballing anyone who supported President Trump.

4. Insist Hollywood elites stop saying things like “F***K ALL TRUMP SUPPORTERS”.

5. Insist Maxine Water rescind her call for people to harass those with different views.

6. Get Hillary Clinton to apologize for calling Trump supporters irredeemable deplorables and slurring them as sexists, racists, homophobic xenophobes.

7. Stop the plans for an unconstitutional impeachment of Donald Trump.

8. Make sure you get the media and Democrats to stop playing the race-card and accusing so many of being WHITE SUPREMACISTS.

9. Remember to act like the USA president and put Americans first.

Richard Amann

The pursuit of justice cannot be compromised

Did the founders of our Constitution intend that a president should not be impeached if he committed a crime against our people and our government in the last three weeks of his presidency because there would be insufficient time to carry out an impeachment trial while the president was still in office?

If this is true, what is there to prevent any future president from committing crimes against his own people with impunity during the last days of his presidency? The Constitution does not specify time limits. Ultimately, the question most likely will be answered through our legal process.

The question is left to us. Our Congress impeached Trump while he was the president, so why should he escape the judgement of the Senate? I can see merit on both sides of the argument. Some also argue that an ex-president cannot be held accountable for crimes he committed while he was president.

In my opinion we should pursue justice for our people with a Senate trial as we are doing. Trump may very well not be convicted, but we, the people, deserve to hear the facts, and expose as many co-conspirators as possible, and allow justice to take its course for all those found to have been involved. This is not “vindictiveness,” as George Cross wants us to believe. It should not even be a partisan issue.

Our sacred capitol was attacked and vandalized by thugs, which were incited by a psychopathic president who was determined to have power at any cost, which included breaking our laws on several fronts.

Five people, including a former police officer, are dead. Moreover, many of our people inside our capitol were assaulted and battered by Trump’s mob. Several were hospitalized, notwithstanding that many, Republicans and Democrats, were traumatized beyond belief.

We, as all Americans, including Republicans and Democratss, need to remember that if we do not hold criminals accountable, including Trump, they will come back again with an even greater vengeance. Representative Schiff warned us at Trump’s first impeachment that if “we don’t stop him now he will commit another crime against our nation.” Appeasement does not work.

Jim Ferrell

Pahrump is becoming ‘The Dump” over ‘The Hump’

Pahrump is becoming The Dump on this side of the Hump. Yet again, as noted in a PVT article today, firefighters had difficulty fighting a fire at a property loaded with junk. Homeowners are putting firemen and others at risk because of the large collections of junk they store on their property.

Just because someone has an acre of land, it is not a license to dispose of everything they ever owned by throwing it out the back door and leaving it there forever. Many homeowners are as the old saying goes, putting 10 pounds of shit (feces) in a five-pound bag.

Pahrump residents are also collecting shipping containers on their land to avoid paying taxes on a permanent shed or garage. We should probably rename Pahrump “Mearsk” or “Hyundai” as most of these containers are never at least repainted to blend in with the landscape. These containers never move and should be taxed as real property. They are an eyesore on the landscape.

Every homeowner who lives near one of these unsightly properties is being robbed of value when they try to sell their own property. Sure, let everyone live and let live but be respectful of your neighbors before Pahrump turns into a complete slum. If county commissioners let our community continue to be a dumping ground for shipping containers, Pahrump will be The Dump this side of the Hump.

Jean William Frenette

Why are politicians unable to just tell us the truth?

The Wuhan Virus has presented some very interesting, but unintended consequences. Roman sanitation systems, from 3000 years ago, were overturned by Sisolak. I never did find out how shutting down the restrooms in Nevada was going to control the Wuhan Virus. Then there is the limitation of customers/patrons entering restaurants, to be served at a table to six. When we, as a family entered a restaurant in Beatty, we were told that four generations of family members were prohibited from seating at the same table. We had two great-grandparents, two grandparents, two parents and two children altogether, but we were informed that that constituted a dangerous situation, and the two great-grandchildren would be removed to the vehicles in the parking lot. That is a violation of the NRS.

We are becoming increasingly aware of the lack of need for government employees. Schools are closed more than they are open, but school employees are still on the payrolls, something that is going to cause the collapse of this nation’s economy. The private sector is not paid for hours not worked, and if enough of the private sector becomes unemployed, the public sector shall collapse. Government employees, of every description, are reliant on taxes paid by the Private Sector’ and are not able to fund their own employment by the taxes that they pay from wages that the private sector provides. The public sector shall ultimately collapse. It has become obvious that we could survive quite successfully with a 70% reduction of public sector employees.

We have Fauci bathing in the ‘limelight’ and having his ego inflated with each appearance. Problem: Fauci has demonstrated an ability to change directions. He has changed his position so many times it causes me to wonder if he ever had a direction planned. We were informed by Fauci, in the beginning that 20% of the population would die from the Wuhan Virus. As it stands now, I see a fatality rate for this nation to be 0.2%. That reminds me of the 20% fuel savings predicted under the “55 NSL”, but in reality it saved 0.9% to 1%.

By some miracle, the drug manufacturers have been able to produce a vaccine that cures the Wuhan Virus, but I am still waiting, after 70 years for the promised cure for the cancer virus. I am very suspicious of this latest chest-pounding statement. Have we been lied to for so many years that most people have forgotten the billions of dollars we have spent on research? Cure cancer? What dangers exist with this vaccine? All that I know is; 60 years ago I got my first flu shot, and within hours had the flu, spent a week in sick bay. 55 years later, reluctantly, I got my second flu shot and the first pneumonia shot. got pneumonia, lost half my left lung, spent 24 days in a worn-out hospital bed, and still am reminded by the pain from the very serious lung operation. Now my government thinks that I am going to be forced into another episode of their ‘Do Goodedness’ medical practices, so that I can die from their ‘miracle vaccine’. I expect that you know the answer.

Why is it necessary for politicians to lie to us, constantly? The problem increased exponentially when Obama entered the White House, has continued unabated for 13 years and looks like it shall continue until we are a communist nation. I tried to warn everyone, became branded a ‘racist’, and Obama went into the White House. Then Trump entered the scene, and we had a wave of prosperity unequaled in our history, only to be destroyed by Obama supporters, and we are headed for an economic collapse. Shame.

Wayne Brotherton

Term limits are only way to ensure service before self

Human nature being what it is, we don’t all process or interpret information exactly the same way. But I’m certain that a majority of Americans have no misunderstanding about the assault on our nation’s capital. If justice prevails, those directly responsible, along with every prominent individual who in any way supported or countenanced the deaths, destruction and interference with our government’s activities, will be dealt with appropriately.

It was encouraging that some Republican members of Congress denounced the attack and demonstrated greater concern for preservation of our democracy than loyalty to the former occupant of the Oval Office. Whether or not the second impeachment of Donald Trump will serve a greater purpose, remains to be seen. In any event, that a sufficient number of voters were dissatisfied with constant turbulence in the previous administration, is an issue now clearly settled. We’re moving on. And in the coming years we will see how well promises made become promises fulfilled.

Beyond that, I have long understood that American politics has never been described as a ship of state floating on smooth water. Rough and bumpy has long been the norm. And that isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Strongly held and diverse opinions can lead to sensible conclusions.

However, I am equally convinced that political careerism and unfettered lobbying of congressional officeholders, isn’t nearly so productive. Rather, they sow the seeds of corruption. The only mechanism than will ensure service before self, is term limits on elected positions at every level of government. To paraphrase the words of Thomas Jefferson: The tree of liberty must from time to time, be refreshed by replacing elected officeholders.

In my limited grasp of our political roots, I’ve gathered that the original mandate went something like this: If you have a vision to improve the country, and if you have adequate support of a constituency, come forward. Do the best you can in the time allotted. Then return from whence you came.

Ralph Bazan