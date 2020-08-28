Letters to the Editor of the Pahrump Valley Times

Thinkstock This issue's letters to the editor include one from a Vietnam War veteran.

Reader comments on columnist’s point of view

The commentary by Debra J. Saunders in the Aug. 19 PV Times describes Senator Kamala Harris (Joe Biden’s running mate) as a “progressive opportunist.” No surprise there. To one extent or another we can think of all politicians as opportunists. But Saunders pointedly criticizes Harris on various issues, including matters of principle; partially because the former San Francisco District Attorney opposes the death penalty.

In that regard Senator Harris is by no means alone. Thousands, perhaps millions of Americans don’t want anyone executed for any crime, however heinous. Others have a different perspective, and in given circumstances see the death penalty as necessary for justice to be done and healing to begin.

Case in point: Years ago an Army psychologist holding the rank of Lt. colonel, decided that his Islamic faith demanded he take aggressive action against “infidels” at Fort Hood, Texas. With an automatic weapon he murdered more than a dozen unarmed people,;including active duty soldiers and family members. The duty of this so-called psychologist was to counsel those suffering from PTSD or those who had lost a loved one in combat. Last I heard this mass killer continues to occupy a cell in a federal prison; with no date set for his execution.

In fact, it has been decades since a condemned military prisoner was put to death. Makes you wonder if our military judicial authorities are no less sensitive about that final step than some state governments, a member of Congress or citizens at large.

Now how about the U.S. postal system? Who is unaware that the USPS is not without flaws in its operations? And with the postmaster general at the center of recent scandal, it’s enough to make one lose confidence. Even so, would it be sensible to abolish or substantially reduce the option for mail-in ballots, thus forcing the sick, lame and lazy to stand in line at polling stations? Socially distanced of course.

Granted, it’s a problem area. But these days we have extraordinary electronics available that if properly used can assure accuracy in the collection, sorting, review and application of mailed ballots… There’s a lot to be said for critical supervision.

Personally, I like “snail mail” and would find life less satisfying without it..OK, so Donald Trump is skittish on the subject of mailed ballots, and with good reason, considering what’s at stake for him. Do you suppose that prior to 2016 Trump held such a negative view? I mean, did he routinely go to his nearest polling place and queue to cast his vote? Or… Is it possible he has never voted in any election? Perish the thought.

Ralph Bazan

What is the real reason COVID cases on rise in Nye?

I read your article about bars opening in Nye County except Pahrump. Not sure how anyone can blame the spread of COVID-19 on people who go to bars when they’ve been shut down for several weeks… and the number of cases just keep coming. Ever thought it may be sit-down restaurants and casinos and hotel rooms? They really need to look into this better.

Alisa Lawrence

A reply to the letter to the editor by Mr. Crook

My letter about our education system was to warn parents to actively monitor their children’s education in all schools – home taught, elementary, middle and high school to assure history is not being “revised” by those teaching them. Teachers have a teaching process, thus many requirements have them skipping our country’s documented past to more political ideas.

Teachers as a whole are interested in their students’ learning – I was married to one so I am familiar with the trials they go through to teach the young. They often spend their own money to help with the education they are to present to their students as directed by the school authorities.

I believe Dennis mistook my intentions to add his own special meanings to my letter.I guess we all have our biases.

Henry Hurlbut