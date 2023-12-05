Like Santa? Like Cookies? This PDOP event is for you

Pahrump Disability Outreach Program will be helping families get into the holiday spirit with an all-new, free community event: Cookies with Santa.

Thinkstock Cookies with Santa will offer free family fun to celebrate the Christmas season.

Set for this Saturday, Cookies with Santa will offer area kiddos the opportunity to meet the man in the big red suit himself, Santa Claus.

They can share their Christmas wishes in person and parents will want to have their cameras at the ready, too, so they can capture the special memories of the evening with keepsake photos.

“PDOP, partnered with Santa John’s Magical Experience, is bringing you this magical family event in Pahrump!” information from the Pahrump Disability Outreach Program announced. “Come enjoy hot chocolate, cookies and good company!”

Santa John’s is a locally-based company dedicated to bringing the holidays to life and PDOP is excited to have the chance to work with them.

“Santa’s Magical Experience has been serving children in Southern Nevada for years,” information from the Santa John’s website details. “Our goal is to provide services that will wow every customer and brighten everyone’s holiday season. We’re all about creating a remarkable customer experience from the time we meet to the time we leave.”

In addition to the tasty treats, warming cocoa and quality time with Jolly Old Saint Nick, event attendees can test their skills on the mechanical “reindeer” or hop on the PDOP train for a relaxing ride around the venue.

Cookies with Santa will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 1100 E. Wilson Road, at the backside of the NyE Communities Coalition Campus.

“Look for the inflatable Santa!” PDOP encouraged

For more information visit PDOP.info or call 702-516-0847.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com