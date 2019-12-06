List: Christmas, holiday events in Pahrump region

Here is a look at Christmas and holiday-related events in the community. See full list at pvtimes.com and in the Nov. 27 Pahrump Valley Times newspaper print edition and in upcoming editions of the newspaper.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The 29th Annual Community Christmas Show, presented by the always amazing Nevada Silver Tappers and Ms. Senior Golden Years USA, will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, in the Saddle West Showroom.

Rosemary Clarke Middle School

Rosemary Clarke Middle School Holiday Concert scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 10 is canceled due to unforeseen circumstances,the school reported.

CHURCHES

First Southern Baptist Church

The community is cordially invited to the Christmas musical, “The First Noel,” at 11 a.m., Dec. 15.

The church is located on north Highway 160 between Fehrs and Simkins Road.

Our Lady of the Valley

Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, 781 E. Gamebird Road, will host their annual Lady of Guadalupe Festival Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 8, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It is an annual festival for the whole family. There will be food for sale, traditional folkloric dancers, a mariachi band, and more.

Mananitas with Mariachi will be Thursday, Dec. 12 at 5 a.m. and festivities will continue after Mass at 5 p.m. All are welcome.

The Parish Christmas Concert will be performed at 2:15 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 21.

Christmas Masses will be held Tuesday, Dec. 24, with a children’s Mass at 4 p.m. and Midnight Mass at 7 p.m. Christmas Day Mass will be held at 10 a.m.

Pahrump Community Church

Pahrump Community Church, 1061 E. Wilson Road, will hold the Christmas Choir presentation “All Year Long” on Dec. 15, at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.; on Dec. 20 at Amargosa Christian Fellowship at 6:30 p.m; and on Dec. 22 at Sandy Valley Community Church at 6 p.m.

They will also hold a Candlelight Christmas Eve Service at 6 p.m.

All are welcome to attend.

Saved by Grace Church

Saved by Grace Lutheran Church, 6341 S. Hawkins Way, will hold a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 7 p.m. All are welcome to attend.

Shepherd of the Valley Church

Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church will host a Kids’ Christmas Fun Day, a free event with food, crafts, games and puppets Saturday, Dec. 14, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. An RSVP is encouraged by calling 308-458-8285.

They will also hold a special Christmas Eve service at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Attend the service and celebrate our Savior’s birth.

The church is located at 650 South Blagg Road.

COMMUNITY

Hafen Elementary

Hafen Elementary, located at the corner of Kellogg Road and CAAS Road will host a movie night, showing “The Grinch” at 5:45 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6. Food will be available for purchase.

The Nevada Silver Tappers will perform “The March of the Tin Soldiers” for students at 9:15 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 11.

The Christmas program, performed by the students, will be Dec. 17 and Dec. 18, at 2 p.m. Second graders, fourth graders and kindergarteners will sing on Tuesday and first, third and fifth graders will sing on Wednesday, Dec.11.

Christmas Train Display

The Pahrump Model Railroad Club will have a wonderful Christmas train display set up at the Pahrump Community Library for all to see and enjoy today, Wednesday, Dec. 4 through Saturday, Dec. 7, all day.

Raffle tickets for a model train set will be on sale for 50 cents each and a winner will be drawn on Dec. 7.

Christmas Concert

The Pahrump Community Choir will hold a Christmas concert, “Home for the Holidays” at 7 p.m., Dec. 6, at the Pahrump Valley High School auditorium.

Tickets are $5 or $4 with the donation of a non-perishable food item. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

There will be baked goods, hot cocoa and coffee for sale before the concert and during intermission. Raffle tickets for prizes to be given away during intermission will be available at the door.

Silver Tappers Christmas Show

The 29th Annual Community Christmas Show, presented by the always amazing Nevada Silver Tappers and Ms. Senior Golden Years USA, will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, in the Saddle West Showroom.

The show will be a variety show, including the Tappers’ signature finale performance of the “March of the Wooden Soldiers.”

The price for the ticket is a $15 donation and can be purchased by contacting Jackie Greco at 775-751-3468 or from any Silver Tapper. Get your tickets soon as it is usually a sell-out.

Festival of Trees

Nathan Adelson will hold their 14th annual Festival of Trees and dinner gala event at 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6, at the Mountain Falls Golf Club, 5001 S. Clubhouse Drive.

The Festival of Trees is the biggest fundraiser of the year for Nathan Adelson and is a gorgeous celebration of Christmas trees, wreaths and stockings beautifully hand-decorated and auctioned off to raise funds for hospice programs.

Tickets are $75 per person or two tickets for $100. Tickets may be purchased by calling Cassondra Farris at 702-796-3141.

For more information call Nathan Adelson at 751-6700.

Breakfast with Santa

The Pahrump Valley Lions Club will host their annual Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Pahrump Auto Plaza from 8 -10 a.m. Breakfast will consist of pancakes, sausage, milk, juice or coffee. Kids 12 and under eat for free. All others are a $5 donation per plate. Santa will be there so don’t forget your letters to Santa and your wish list. Cameras are welcome too. The Lions Club will also be hosting Breakfast with Santa in Beatty at the Beatty fire station, the same day at the same time and with the same menu.

Dog Photos with Santa

You can have your pet’s picture taken with Santa at a photoshoot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Bob Ruud Community Center. Bring your own camera.

A $5 donation would be appreciated.

They will be serving Christmas cookies and treats.

Annual Tribe Toy Run

The Tribe Motorcycle Club will be holding its annual toy run on Dec. 8 and Dec. 15. They meet at Oasis Outreach, which is located at 1061 A Second St.

The Tribe collects toys and donations and distributes them and all the fixings for a Christmas dinner to needy families in Pahrump.

It is quite a sight to see the long parade of motorcycles, along with the trailers full of toys and food being delivered. The smiles and excitement in the kids’ faces and the rumble of the motorcycles make it worth it. Other vehicles, be they two or four-wheeled, are welcome to join the procession.

Floyd Elementary

Floyd Elementary students will perform their Holiday Concert on Dec. 10, Dec. 11 and Dec. 12. All performances are at 6 p.m.

Second and third graders will perform Dec. 10, first and fourth graders on Dec. 11 and kindergarteners and fifth graders will take the stage Dec. 12.

The school is located at 6181 Jane Ave.

Pahrump Valley High School

The Pahrump Valley High School Band and Orchestra will be performing their Holiday Concert at 7 p.m., Dec. 13, in the high school auditorium. The tickets are $5.

The Choral Holiday Concert will be performed at 7 p.m., Dec. 16 in the auditorium. Tickets are $5.

Raffle tickets for prizes to be given away during intermission will be available at the door.

‘Light up a Life’

Nathan Adelson will hold their annual “Light up a Life,” a special candlelight ceremony for those who are mourning the loss of loved ones during the holidays.

The ceremony will be held at 4 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13, at the Valley Electric meeting center, 800 E. Highway 372.

For more information call Nathan Adelson at 751-6700.

Nightmare Before Christmas

The Nightmare Before Christmas Party in the Park, will be held from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13th at Petrack Park. The event promises to be fun for the whole family, with vendors with holiday gifts, entertainment, raffle prizes and drawings, and a showing of the movie “Nightmare Before Christmas.”

The Pahrump Lions Club will be making hamburgers and hot dogs and will also will have vision screenings.

Tickets are $5 each or $20 for a family. Proceeds will benefit the Vinojazz Foundation.

Singing Santa-grams

On Dec. 12th and 14th, members of the community choir will be going around town doing Singing Santa-grams.

For $25 you can have them come to a home or office and sing a carol and deliver a poinsettia to a loved one, a friend or anyone you’d like to wish a Merry Christmas to (or embarrass).

To set up your date and time slot email runningdove79@yahoo.com

Christmas Crafts

The Pahrump Arts Council will be offering some fun Christmas crafts in December. The craft classes will be held at the Bob Ruud Community Center.

Dec. 8, 10 a.m. – Kids’ crafts and cookies, fun crafts for kids to do with a grownup, $5 per child. 1-3 p.m., for more info or tickets call Judy at 949-458-9696 or go to classes@pvpac.org

Projects are available to look at on their website at pvpac.org

Photos and video are available to view at pvpac.org

Gingerbread House Contest

Build your own award-winning creation in the NyE Communities Coalition gingerbread house competition.

It costs $15 to register and entries must be taken to the coalition between 1-5 p.m., Dec. 17. The base must not exceed 24 inches by 24 inches, and must be made of mostly edible products.

Entries are voted for online at www.nyecc.org between 8 a.m., Dec. 18 and 9 p.m. Dec. 20 or in person at the coalition from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 18 and on Dec. 20, 3-6 p.m. for the People’s Choice award.

For more information contact Tammi Odegard at 727-9970, ext. 224.

Extravaganza Fundraiser

On Sunday, Dec. 15, from 12-4 p.m., the Pahrump Wild West Extravaganza is kicking off the holiday season with a fundraiser for their annual event at the Pahrump Valley Museum, 401 E. Basin. Patrons can paint their own holiday boot. All supplies and expert instruction are included for you to take home your own masterpiece. Refreshments and a stocking stuffer raffle round out the fun. The cost is $40.

Call Laurie at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot. Seating is limited.

J.G. Johnson Elementary

J.G. Johnson students will be performing their Winter Program at 2 p.m., on Dec. 18.

The school is at 900 E. Jackrabbit St.

Manse Elementary

Manse Elementary School will hold three Christmas concerts with their students and their Music Club performing.

Kindergarteners and fifth graders will perform Dec. 17, 6-7 p.m.; first and third graders will perform Dec. 18, 6-7 p.m.; and second and fourth graders will take the stage Dec. 19, 6-7 p.m.

Manse Elementary is located at 4881 Lola Lane.

K-NYE Christmas Food Drive

A food drive to help the less fortunate have a more abundant Christmas will be held in front of Smith’s grocery from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 21.

Donations of food will be appreciated so when you are doing your shopping please buy a few extra food items and donate them during the drive.

Cookies with Santa

The Pahrump Master Gardener Society has transformed the Extension Demonstration Garden, located at 1651 E. Calvada Blvd. and Dandelion St., into a Magical Winter Wonderland. For one night only, Dec. 19, lights and ornaments are hung in the trees, pathways are lighted, and Santa and Mrs. Claus’ chairs are placed under the gazebo.

Hot chocolate and cookies will be served. The garden is open to the public, at no charge, from 4-6 p.m. Take the kids and stroll through the luminary garden and visit with Santa. No reservations are required.

Community Christmas Dinner

The New Holiday Task Force will be holding their annual community dinner, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve, at the NyE Communities Coalition campus, 1020 E. Wilson Road.

The dinner is free and the entire community is invited to enjoy the meal, entertainment and raffles. They will also have special seating for veterans.

The Clothing Room, with coats, jackets, and other warm clothes, will be available to anyone in need and is free. (If you have clothing or blankets to donate, drop them off at the coalition.)