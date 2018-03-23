List: Nye County School menu

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of March 26 – March 30:

Las Vegas Review-Journal Nye County schools released its menu for the upcoming week.

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of March 26 – March 30:

BREAKFAST

Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

Monday — Cereal, pancakes, fresh fruit;

Tuesday —- Cereal, plain bagel, pears;

Wednesday —- Cereal, breakfast burrito, fresh fruit;

Thursday — Cereal, Belvita chocolate breakfast bar, applesauce cup;

Friday – Cereal, maple waffle minis, fresh fruit.

LUNCH

Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

Monday – Chicken sandwich, fresh fruit;

Tuesday – Nachos supreme, refried beans, pears;

Wednesday – Turkey or ham and cheese sandwich, chips, fresh fruit;

Thursday – Tangerine chicken with rice, applesauce cup;

Friday – Hot dog, apple cutie pie, fresh fruit.