News

LIST: Senior Menus

December 4, 2020 - 7:00 am
 
Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for ...
Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for the coming days.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of December 7 – December 11.

The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered. Menu is subject to change due to supplier shortages. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Pot roast, red potatoes, gravy, green beans, spice cake;

Tuesday – Sloppy Joes, baked beans, baby carrots, fruit, soup;

Wednesday – Hot dog, macaroni and cheese, broccoli, apple crisp;

Thursday – Honey-lemon chicken, garlic/pepper penne pasta, whole wheat bread, Brussels sprouts, salad, peach crisp, soup;

Friday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, whole wheat bread, fruit.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of December 7 – December 11

The Beatty Senior Center will be closing for congregate services indefinitely, so there will not be a menu for that site.

Eligible, registered seniors in Beatty will begin receiving fresh prepared meals via a meal service. They will be able to make their own choices for meal selection, and it is not limited to homebound clients only as they can now provide meal delivery to non-homebound seniors, too. The suggested donation of $3.00 will remain in effect for all clients (homebound and non-homebound). Questions can be directed to their main office at 775-482-7300.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of December 7 – December 11.

The Amargosa Senior center’s dining room is closed however home delivery is available. To order home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 372-5413. Due to shortages of some supplies, substitutions may be made if necessary.

Monday – Homemade chicken and dumplings, crisp green salad, walnut cinnamon apple bake;

Tuesday – BBQ pork on a bun, pasta salad, baked beans, fruit;

Wednesday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, steamed peas, peanut butter cookie;

Thursday – Tacoritos, layered taco salad, peach upside-down cake;

Friday – Pancakes, bacon, scrambled eggs, fruit, orange juice.

