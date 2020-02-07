List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times A look inside the Pahrump Senior Center as shown in a 2017 photo. The senior center has released its menu for the coming week.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Feb. 10 – Feb. 14.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Shepherd’s pie, fresh spinach, muffin, fruit, soup;

Tuesday – Sweet and sour pork, brown rice pilaf, broccoli, colorful salad with fat-free French dressing, whole wheat bread, peach cup, soup;

Wednesday – Chicken cordon bleu, parsley potatoes, baby carrots, apple salad, fruit, bean soup;

Thursday – Loaded baked potato, low-sodium bacon/onion/cheese/sour cream, broccoli, applesauce, soup;

Friday – Chicken parmesan, tossed salad, green beans, pineapple, lentil soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Jacob, Medicare enrollment, 10 a.m., beading class, 12:30 p.m., poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Wednesday – Jim Marchant, candidate for Congress, 10 a.m.; R.E.A.D., (Blind Support, 1 p.m.;

Thursday – Men’s Breakfast, 7:30 a.m.; Yarn Ladies (knitting and crocheting), 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 7-9 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Sam Peters, candidate for Congress, 10 a.m.; Valentine’s Day – Rafael and Vonnie entertaining.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Feb. 10 – Feb. 14.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.

Monday – Lasagna, chopped spinach, garlic bread, fresh orange;

Tuesday – Baked ham, twice baked potato casserole, sugar snap peas, applesauce/blueberry muffin, whole wheat roll;

Wednesday – Chicken parmesan, tossed salad, green beans, pineapple chunks;

Thursday – BBQ ribs, scalloped potatoes, baked beans, coleslaw, pears, cornbread;

Friday – Potato crunch fish, rice pilaf, Italian blend veggies, fresh fruit, peanut butter cookies, whole wheat roll.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Feb. 10 – Feb. 14.

One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Meatball sliders on whole wheat hoagie rolls with mozzarella cheese, oven roasted fries, ranch beans, peaches;

Tuesday – Lemon chicken, parsley new potatoes, seasoned zucchini, garden salad with fat-free French dressing, cantaloupe chunks, whole wheat roll;

Wednesday – Chicken and dumplings, green peas, carrot and raisin salad, whole wheat low-sodium crackers, grapefruit sections, birthday cake;

Thursday – BBQ beef sandwich on whole wheat bun, corn on the cob, steamed spinach, creamy coleslaw, citrus delight;

Friday – Scrambled eggs mixed veggies, biscuits with low-sodium sausage gravy, hash browns, fresh strawberries with whipped cream, orange juice.