List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

February 7, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Feb. 10 – Feb. 14.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Shepherd’s pie, fresh spinach, muffin, fruit, soup;

Tuesday – Sweet and sour pork, brown rice pilaf, broccoli, colorful salad with fat-free French dressing, whole wheat bread, peach cup, soup;

Wednesday – Chicken cordon bleu, parsley potatoes, baby carrots, apple salad, fruit, bean soup;

Thursday – Loaded baked potato, low-sodium bacon/onion/cheese/sour cream, broccoli, applesauce, soup;

Friday – Chicken parmesan, tossed salad, green beans, pineapple, lentil soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Jacob, Medicare enrollment, 10 a.m., beading class, 12:30 p.m., poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Wednesday – Jim Marchant, candidate for Congress, 10 a.m.; R.E.A.D., (Blind Support, 1 p.m.;

Thursday – Men’s Breakfast, 7:30 a.m.; Yarn Ladies (knitting and crocheting), 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 7-9 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Sam Peters, candidate for Congress, 10 a.m.; Valentine’s Day – Rafael and Vonnie entertaining.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Feb. 10 – Feb. 14.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.

Monday – Lasagna, chopped spinach, garlic bread, fresh orange;

Tuesday – Baked ham, twice baked potato casserole, sugar snap peas, applesauce/blueberry muffin, whole wheat roll;

Wednesday – Chicken parmesan, tossed salad, green beans, pineapple chunks;

Thursday – BBQ ribs, scalloped potatoes, baked beans, coleslaw, pears, cornbread;

Friday – Potato crunch fish, rice pilaf, Italian blend veggies, fresh fruit, peanut butter cookies, whole wheat roll.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Feb. 10 – Feb. 14.

One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Meatball sliders on whole wheat hoagie rolls with mozzarella cheese, oven roasted fries, ranch beans, peaches;

Tuesday – Lemon chicken, parsley new potatoes, seasoned zucchini, garden salad with fat-free French dressing, cantaloupe chunks, whole wheat roll;

Wednesday – Chicken and dumplings, green peas, carrot and raisin salad, whole wheat low-sodium crackers, grapefruit sections, birthday cake;

Thursday – BBQ beef sandwich on whole wheat bun, corn on the cob, steamed spinach, creamy coleslaw, citrus delight;

Friday – Scrambled eggs mixed veggies, biscuits with low-sodium sausage gravy, hash browns, fresh strawberries with whipped cream, orange juice.

THE LATEST
President Donald J. Trump waves goodbye to the crowd after addressing the Republican Jewish Coa ...
Trump: I want alternatives to Yucca Mountain
By Debra J. Saunders Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

President Donald Trump said on Twitter Thursday that he has listened to Nevadans’ concerns on Yucca Mountain as a nuclear waste facility and is committed to find alternatives.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, Feb. 5 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $12 million.

Dan Simmons/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times From left to right, Dan Simmons, Jim Shockley, ...
It’s the season of outdoor conventions and banquets
By Dan Simmons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

This is the season of conservation conventions and banquets. You’ve been reading about some of those in this column. They are a great chance to get together with friends, old and new. It offers an opportunity to visit with fellow hunters and conservationists from around the world, discuss new equipment, trends, government policies and the changing state, national and international regulations, and the food is always great.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Wilson Road between Highway 160 and Blagg Road has been dete ...
Nye County Commission focuses on Ishani Ridge bond monies
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After approving the acceptance of a bond payment for the uncompleted Ishani Ridge subdivision in Pahrump, the Nye County Commission followed up with an agenda item delineating the exact fund into which that money will be deposited.

Jerry Henkel/Las Vegas Review-Journal A state senator has submitted an initiative petition for ...
Petition proposes open primaries in Nevada
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Republican state Sen. Ben Kieckhefer, R-Reno, wants to open Nevada’s primary elections up to all candidates and voters, regardless of party affiliation.

UNLV and University of Nevada, Reno, are among 119 institutions across the country to earn the ...
UNLV, UNR earn national recognition for community engagement
By Aleksandra Appleton Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada’s two public universities have both been recognized with the Carnegie Classification for Community Engagement for the first time.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Macarons are delicious little Parisian confec ...
DIVAS ON A DIME: Make your own macarons for Valentine’s Day
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Next Friday is Valentine’s Day! Any day we spoil our sweethearts with sweet treats is a great day in my world. One of the most Instagram worthy, special occasion cookies, is the French macaron.