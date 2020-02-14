List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for the coming days.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Feb. 17 – Feb. 21.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – CLOSED – Presidents Day;

Tuesday – Steak strips smothered in onions, roasted squash, snap beans, green salad, pears, soup;

Wednesday – Pork tacos, salsa, refried beans, Mexicorn, cinnamon twists, fruit, soup;

Thursday – Tuna casserole, colorful salad, whole wheat bread, fat-free French dressing, fruit, soup;

Friday – Garlic bread pizza with low-sodium pepperoni, pasta salad, celery and carrot sticks, banana, sherbet, bean soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – CLOSED – Presidents Day;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Jacob – Medicare enrollment, 10 a.m.; Coin Club, 1 p.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Wednesday – AARP driving class, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.; Nevada Senior Services, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.;

Thursday – Men’s Breakfast, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 7-9 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Feb. 17 – Feb. 21.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.

Monday – CLOSED – Presidents Day;

Tuesday – Baked pork chop, mashed sweet potatoes, steamed green beans, mixed green salad, whole wheat roll, banana;

Wednesday – Beef stew, whole wheat noodles, garden salad, mixed berry cup, whole wheat roll;

Thursday – Chicken and dumplings, roasted Brussels sprouts, honeydew chunks, biscuits;

Friday – Country fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, pears, Navy bean soup with ham.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Feb. 17 – Feb. 21.

One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – CLOSED – Presidents Day;

Tuesday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, Chantilly fruit cup;

Wednesday – Ranch chicken casserole with green peppers and tomatoes, corn tortillas, mixed greens salad, fruit in season;

Thursday – Sloppy Joe on whole wheat bun, baked red potatoes with veggies, baked ranch beans, mixed greens salad;

Friday – Scrambled eggs with veggies, pancakes with strawberries and blueberries, low-sodium sausage patties, orange juice.