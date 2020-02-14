List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty
Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Feb. 17 – Feb. 21.
Two percent milk and juice available daily:
Monday – CLOSED – Presidents Day;
Tuesday – Steak strips smothered in onions, roasted squash, snap beans, green salad, pears, soup;
Wednesday – Pork tacos, salsa, refried beans, Mexicorn, cinnamon twists, fruit, soup;
Thursday – Tuna casserole, colorful salad, whole wheat bread, fat-free French dressing, fruit, soup;
Friday – Garlic bread pizza with low-sodium pepperoni, pasta salad, celery and carrot sticks, banana, sherbet, bean soup.
ACTIVITIES
Monday – CLOSED – Presidents Day;
Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Jacob – Medicare enrollment, 10 a.m.; Coin Club, 1 p.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;
Wednesday – AARP driving class, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.; Nevada Senior Services, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.;
Thursday – Men’s Breakfast, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;
Friday – TOPS meeting, 7-9 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Feb. 17 – Feb. 21.
The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.
Monday – CLOSED – Presidents Day;
Tuesday – Baked pork chop, mashed sweet potatoes, steamed green beans, mixed green salad, whole wheat roll, banana;
Wednesday – Beef stew, whole wheat noodles, garden salad, mixed berry cup, whole wheat roll;
Thursday – Chicken and dumplings, roasted Brussels sprouts, honeydew chunks, biscuits;
Friday – Country fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, pears, Navy bean soup with ham.
Amargosa Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Feb. 17 – Feb. 21.
One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Monday – CLOSED – Presidents Day;
Tuesday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, Chantilly fruit cup;
Wednesday – Ranch chicken casserole with green peppers and tomatoes, corn tortillas, mixed greens salad, fruit in season;
Thursday – Sloppy Joe on whole wheat bun, baked red potatoes with veggies, baked ranch beans, mixed greens salad;
Friday – Scrambled eggs with veggies, pancakes with strawberries and blueberries, low-sodium sausage patties, orange juice.