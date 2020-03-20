List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Normally, upwards of 100 seniors occupy the main room at the Pahrump Senior Center, but this week the facility closed its doors, due to concerns related with the COVID-19 virus. Earlier this week, staff performed a thorough cleaning from floor to ceiling with disinfectants.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of March 23 – March 27.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Chicken Alfredo, asparagus, garlic bread, citrus relish, salad, bean soup;

Tuesday – Turkey pot pie, mixed greens, whole wheat bread, fruit cup, soup;

Wednesday – Pork roast, mashed potatoes, corn, whole wheat roll, salad, carrot cake, soup;

Thursday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, colorful salad, 7-grain bread, fruit, soup;

Friday – Battered cod, brown rice, cauliflower, fruit, veggie soup.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of March 23 – March 27.

The Beatty Senior center’s dining room is closed until further notice and transportation has been suspended, however meals may be picked up curbside on a to-go basis and homebound meals will be delivered. If you are not a regular homebound delivery, call 553-2954. For any other questions, call the center.

Monday – Swedish meatballs, egg noodles, Italian veggies, peaches, whole wheat roll, cookie;

Tuesday – Roast pork tenderloin, potato salad, honey-Dijon vegetables, spring salad, simmered beans with bacon, tropical fruit cup, applesauce;

Wednesday – Beef fajitas with tortillas, Spanish rice, black beans, pears, chocolate pudding;

Thursday – Chicken tenders, baked French fries, mixed veggies, tossed salad, pineapple chunks;

Friday – Lemon baked fish, brown rice, pureed butternut squash, bran roll, mixed green salad, tangerine.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of March 16 – March 20.

One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily.

The Amargosa Senior center’s dining room is closed however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis and homebound meals will be delivered. For any questions, call the center at 372-5413.

Monday – Sweet Italian sausage with vegetables, egg noodles, steamed green peas, peach yogurt;

Tuesday – Ranch chicken casserole with green peppers and tomatoes, corn tortillas, mixed greens salad, in-season fruit;

Wednesday – Grilled cheese sandwich on cracked whole wheat bread, tomato salad, pasta salad with peas/squash/garbanzo beans/celery/tomatoes and Italian dressing;

Thursday – Tuna noodle casserole, herbed veggie medley, sliced tomatoes, low-sodium fat-free Italian dressing, cracked wheat bread, oatmeal date bar;

Friday – Breakfast burrito with egg/low-sodium sausage/chunky salsa, hash browns, fresh strawberries with whipped cream.