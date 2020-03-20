45°F
News

List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

March 20, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of March 23 – March 27.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Chicken Alfredo, asparagus, garlic bread, citrus relish, salad, bean soup;

Tuesday – Turkey pot pie, mixed greens, whole wheat bread, fruit cup, soup;

Wednesday – Pork roast, mashed potatoes, corn, whole wheat roll, salad, carrot cake, soup;

Thursday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, colorful salad, 7-grain bread, fruit, soup;

Friday – Battered cod, brown rice, cauliflower, fruit, veggie soup.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of March 23 – March 27.

The Beatty Senior center’s dining room is closed until further notice and transportation has been suspended, however meals may be picked up curbside on a to-go basis and homebound meals will be delivered. If you are not a regular homebound delivery, call 553-2954. For any other questions, call the center.

Monday – Swedish meatballs, egg noodles, Italian veggies, peaches, whole wheat roll, cookie;

Tuesday – Roast pork tenderloin, potato salad, honey-Dijon vegetables, spring salad, simmered beans with bacon, tropical fruit cup, applesauce;

Wednesday – Beef fajitas with tortillas, Spanish rice, black beans, pears, chocolate pudding;

Thursday – Chicken tenders, baked French fries, mixed veggies, tossed salad, pineapple chunks;

Friday – Lemon baked fish, brown rice, pureed butternut squash, bran roll, mixed green salad, tangerine.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of March 16 – March 20.

One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily.

The Amargosa Senior center’s dining room is closed however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis and homebound meals will be delivered. For any questions, call the center at 372-5413.

Monday – Sweet Italian sausage with vegetables, egg noodles, steamed green peas, peach yogurt;

Tuesday – Ranch chicken casserole with green peppers and tomatoes, corn tortillas, mixed greens salad, in-season fruit;

Wednesday – Grilled cheese sandwich on cracked whole wheat bread, tomato salad, pasta salad with peas/squash/garbanzo beans/celery/tomatoes and Italian dressing;

Thursday – Tuna noodle casserole, herbed veggie medley, sliced tomatoes, low-sodium fat-free Italian dressing, cracked wheat bread, oatmeal date bar;

Friday – Breakfast burrito with egg/low-sodium sausage/chunky salsa, hash browns, fresh strawberries with whipped cream.

