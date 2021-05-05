75°F
News

Live chat added to state vaccine website

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
May 5, 2021 - 12:38 pm
 
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Dozens of drivers and passengers lined up along Floyd Street at Basin Avenue in anticipation of receiving their COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday morning, March 3. The traffic jam is believed to have contributed to a two-vehicle crash involving a small passenger car and a tractor-trailer at the location where one person was transported to the hospital.

The state Division of Public and Behavioral Health and Immunize Nevada have partnered to bring users of Nevada’s vaccine portal a live chat option.

The live chat support option was added to the NVCOVIDFighter.org website, the state’s COVID-19 scheduling and information hub, at the end of April to increase the distribution of vaccine information to the public.

“We serve the entire state with this website, and everyone has an equal right to lifesaving information about these vaccines,” said Immunize Nevada Executive Director Heidi Parker in a press release. “As we continue to work to end the COVID-19 pandemic, we recognize the importance of accessibility and equity, getting as many people as possible the information they need to find COVID-19 vaccine appointments and updates.”

Nevadans now have three ways to access information about COVID-19 vaccines:

  • Nevada’s vaccine hotline can be reached at 800-401-0946, daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • The NVCOVIDFighter.org website has vaccine information
  • Now, a live chat feature was added to the NVCOVIDFighter.org website.

Vaccine information can also be gained by speaking with a doctor or pharmacist who can address questions about how the vaccine can protect individuals against COVID-19.

“Accessibility has been a cornerstone of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, and this step increases digital accessibility,” Parker said. “A disability — including hearing, visual or colorblindness — should never keep someone from participating in a web conversation.”

Live chat added

The live chat feature is staffed by the current members of the state’s vaccine hotline. These representative can answer questions, help with navigating the website and schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

The live chat service is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Contact points to the live chat representatives is always open by email, but the representatives will only respond during working hours. Multiple languages can be accommodated via Google Translate.

Since the feature was launched on April 23, over 1,000 chats have occurred. The average response time has been 8 seconds.

“It’s just another tool we’re using to reach as many Nevadans as possible, and visitors to our website are using it and getting the information they need,” Parker said.

Vaccination is open to people 16 years of age or older across the state, according to the release.

