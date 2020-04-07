59°F
Live streaming: Coronavirus Task Force

Staff Report
April 7, 2020 - 2:44 pm
 

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Paramedics employ lifesaving measures to a patient following ...
One person dies in head-on collision
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office and the Nevada Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Thousandaire Boulevard and Homestead Road, just before 1 p.m., on Thursday, April 2.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times
Little Caesars open during health crisis
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Real estate professional Conrad Serrano recently took over as the new owner of Little Caesars in Pahrump.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Comptroller Savannah Rucker.
Nye County’s financial prospects look grim
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Comptroller Savannah Rucker provided the Nye County Commission with an update on its financial situation in light of the novel coronavirus and the outlook is far from rosy, with Rucker reporting that the county is already eyeing a nearly $2 million deficit in revenue versus expenses for this fiscal year.

Getty Images
Tiger tests positive for COVID-19 at Bronx Zoo
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The U.S. Department of Agriculture National Veterinary Services Laboratories confirmed the first instance of a tiger testing positive for the new coronavirus.

Getty Images
Three Square opening one-day drive-thru food pantry in Pahrump
Staff Report

A one-day drive-thru emergency food distribution site will be open Monday, April 6, in Pahrump as part of an emergency strategy Three Square Food Bank has implemented to ensure that food-insecure Southern Nevadans have access to food during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times file Walmart implements new policies to mitigate the spread ...
Walmart limits number of shoppers in stores at once
Staff Report

Walmart has begun implementing policies to limit the number of customers who can be in a store at once, according to Dacona Smith, Walmart U.S. executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Emergency Management Director and Pahrump Valley ...
Protection equipment numbers down for first responders
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

As area first responders answer emergency service calls in the wake of the COVID-19 virus, they themselves are subject to possible exposure to the contagion.