Live streaming: Coronavirus Task Force

As two more state Department of Corrections employees tested positive for COVID-19, department director Charles Daniels is visiting corrections facilities across the state to speak with staff about the outbreak.
The Nye County Sheriff’s Office and the Nevada Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Thousandaire Boulevard and Homestead Road, just before 1 p.m., on Thursday, April 2.
Gov. Steve Sisolak is giving an update on COVID-19 at 5:00 p.m. via his YouTube page.
Real estate professional Conrad Serrano recently took over as the new owner of Little Caesars in Pahrump.
Nye County Comptroller Savannah Rucker provided the Nye County Commission with an update on its financial situation in light of the novel coronavirus and the outlook is far from rosy, with Rucker reporting that the county is already eyeing a nearly $2 million deficit in revenue versus expenses for this fiscal year.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture National Veterinary Services Laboratories confirmed the first instance of a tiger testing positive for the new coronavirus.
A one-day drive-thru emergency food distribution site will be open Monday, April 6, in Pahrump as part of an emergency strategy Three Square Food Bank has implemented to ensure that food-insecure Southern Nevadans have access to food during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Walmart has begun implementing policies to limit the number of customers who can be in a store at once, according to Dacona Smith, Walmart U.S. executive vice president and chief operating officer.
As area first responders answer emergency service calls in the wake of the COVID-19 virus, they themselves are subject to possible exposure to the contagion.