Local attorney taking steps to avoid COVID-19

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
March 21, 2020 - 4:06 pm
 

Though fears and concerns of the COVID-19 virus have forced many local business operations to a grinding halt, the wheels of justice continue to roll for local attorney Carl M. Joerger.

Specializing in numerous critical areas of law, Joerger, a self-admitted “clean freak,” has conceived a unique method of conducting business with his clients in a safer setting, as to avoid the potential of contracting and the spreading of the virus at his 1231 E. Basin Ave. location.

“Before the governor issued his directive, we have all made efforts to wipe down all of the tables, but we just took it up a notch,” he said. “After someone leaves, the door handles and the bathroom are sanitized. Each time somebody comes in, it’s clean and when they leave, it’s clean for the next group of people coming in. We Lysol everything here, and we also use the Lysol wipes. We were always clean freaks to begin with.”

For public good

As a result of Governor Steve Sisolak’s directive for all non-essential businesses to cease operations, Joerger said many people who are out of work will have a tough time making ends meet, especially when it comes down to paying one’s rent.

He noted that his law firm will likely handle the issue Pro Bono.

“If you are getting evicted or somebody is actually trying to take over your property in a district court setting, we will do those pro bono, so regarding eviction cases, our policy is pro bono on the defense of eviction,” he said. “We did pro bono cases in the past during the financial crisis, so defensive eviction cases will be pro bono. They halted eviction cases in Las Vegas, but they haven’t halted them here, so we are offering defense of eviction cases. If there is somebody trying to evict you, we can go into court and stop that. We can get you in here and file the affidavit for the tenant, get a hearing and stop eviction from going forward. If you are a landlord, however, you have to hire us.”

Business as usual

Additionally, this week’s closure of both justice and district court have not affected the business side of Joerger’s practice.

“I have a regular custody matter that’s coming up at the end of March and the court has directed us all to appear telephonically, and that’s fine,” he said. “We will have our client in here where we can do the whole telephonic thing. Emergency cases like abuse, neglect, and eviction cases are important and they have to go forward, as well as emergency custody orders, to keep one parent from kidnapping the child. Those are priorities for the court, and us also. We have a full-time staff and we’re ready to go.”

Shaking off handshakes

After practicing law full-time for more than 25 years, 17 of which have been in Pahrump, Joerger has shaken countless hands of clients, defendants and colleagues.

At present, he said he no longer partakes in the greeting ritual.

“We’re not doing the shaking hands thing out of an abundance of caution,” he noted. “We stopped that before the governor’s declaration. My staff got on me for that because I like shaking people’s hands, but a couple of weeks ago my staff told me that I had to stop shaking people’s hands.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Veterans Administation's Southern Nevada Healthcare Sys ...
Virtual health care made easier for veterans
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Veterans will be able to access services from home more easily and safely as the Veterans Administation’s Southern Nevada Healthcare System responds to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County School District Southern District office at ...
Sisolak extends closure of Nevada K-12 schools to April 16
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County School District, along with K-12 schools across the state, will remain closed until April 16, per a second directive for schools by Gov. Steve Sisolak. The order puts it in sync with the governor’s recent directive to close all nonessential businesses in the state for 30 days to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Gov. Steve Sisolak announces a state of emergency at the ...
Gov. Sisolak puts teeth into business closure directive
By Robin Hebrock & Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced on Friday, March 20 that he is no longer asking nonessential businesses to cease public operations over COVID-19 pandemic, he is now demanding that they do so, or suffer potential legal consequences.

Senior News
Senior News
By Bobby Jean Roberts Special to the Times-Bonanza

In an effort to impede the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19, the Tonopah Senior Center is temporarily closed until April 3 but we are hoping to reopen on April 6.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Marine Corps veteran Gary Bennett is pictured beaming from e ...
More than 560 Quilts of Valor bestowed by Nye County Valor Quilters
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The minds of many are now focused on COVID-19 and all of its potential harm but there are still plenty of positives to reflect on, including the recent ceremony hosted by the Nye County Valor Quilters in which former U.S. military members were bestowed their very own, handmade Quilt of Valor.

Getty Images "Growing food is often thought of as a laborious process which requires long hour ...
In Season: 6 quick growing vegetables that you can harvest within weeks
By Terri Meehan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Growing food is often thought of as a laborious process which requires long hours and a lot of patience. This can serve as a deterrent to many who would like to have an instant return on their investment. I tend to fall into this later category. Fortunately, there are vegetables that you can start now and begin to enjoy in less than 14 to 60 days.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Empty shelves at Albertsons in Pahrump on Friday, March 13.
Why are we panicking about the coronavirus?
By Tim Burke Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Walk into any grocery store and you will instantly see how people have reacted to the coronavirus outbreak with panic. Panic has overwhelmed any form of rational thinking.